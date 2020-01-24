Transfer COLLAPSES against Red Devils who are unwilling to reach the price specified by Sporting

Manchester United was hit hard when Bruno Fernandes suggested switching to Old Trafford OFF.

This emerges from recent reports that the deal collapsed in the last week of the transfer window as United will not reach the price requested by Sporting for its star midfielder.

Sporting is also unwilling to lower its £ 68m valuation and has previously rejected a £ 42.5m Red Devils offer with a further £ 8.5m of add-ons.

Fernandes should join Man United – it looks like the deal is now OFF

The sun says Joel Glazer, Man United’s co-chairman who signs transfers, is not interested in the structure of the deal and simply believes Fernandes is NOT worth the asking price.

Fernandes should have played his last game for Sporting earlier this week when he lost to Braga in the Taca da Liga.

However, he will play for the Lisbon team for the rest of the season unless United renews his interest in the last week of the transfer window.

According to the Times report, the player is upset during negotiations about the behavior of both clubs and wants to seal his transfer to United as soon as possible.

Regardless of whether Fernandes leaves this month or not, he will definitely leave Sporting at the end of the season.

Super agent Jorge Mendes, who represents the 25-year-old midfielder, confirmed that “something will happen” with his client – he just doesn’t know when.

“I don’t know if the transfer will be successful,” said Mendes. “If he doesn’t leave now, he will definitely leave in the summer, as Sporting has already spoken to other clubs.

“Something will happen, but I’m not sure if it’s now or at the end of the season.”

