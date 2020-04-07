Transfer G Gomez selects the State of San Diego

Diminutive sharpshooter Terrell Gomez announced Tuesday that he is moving to San Diego State.

The 5-foot-8 Gomez made a school record 293 3-point baskets in three seasons at Cal State Northridge before entering the transfer portal and seeking to play for a more prestigious school. His 1,637 career points are fourth most in Northridge history.

Gomez, who averaged 19.8 points last season, selected the Aztecs over Iowa State, Arkansas and Washington State.

“Winning is important to me, because if I didn’t care about winning, I’d just stay at Northridge and be an all-time top scorer,” Gomez told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I really want to win at this point. That’s why I’m trying to stay good, because I want people to know I’m not just playing the wrong way. I’m going to play the right way, and I can do it while winning.”

According to the Union-Tribune, Gomez is expected immediately as a graduate transfer, if he completes two classes over the summer.

Gomez has earned first-team All-Big West honors in each of the past two seasons. He set a school record with 117 3-pointers during the 2018-19 season and followed up with 111 (fifth nationally) this past season. He shot 44 percent from behind the arc in 2019-20, tied for eighth nationally.

Gomez’s addition could give San Diego State a star backcourt for next season.

The school is deciding for an announcement from All-America guard Malachi Flynn whether he will return for his senior season or head to the NBA. Flynn is currently expected to be the second round draft pick.

“If he returns, we will be the best backcourt in the country,” Gomez told the Union-Tribune. “I feel like we can all be equal to each other because we can both pass, dribble and shoot. I know he is very selfish and I am not selfish, though we have many points. If he comes back, I think we can be a top 5 team all year, but I’ll let him make his own decision. “

San Diego State went 30-2 and finished with a No. 1 seed. 6 ranked during the coronavirus pandemic.

-Remove Level Media