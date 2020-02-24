transfer-information-and-football-gossip:-inter-milan-want-martial-and-aubameyang,-everton-approximately-signed-arsenal-ahead,-liverpool-checking-leeds-loanee

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the newest transfer news and soccer gossip from Monday’s papers and online…

Inter Milan are thinking about bids for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Antonio Conte has already begun scheduling to signal a replacement for Barcelona-certain Lautaro Martinez by targeting Leading League duo Martial and Aubameyang. Argentinian striker Martinez has been recognized by Barcelona as the gentleman to sooner or later replace Luis Suarez. (Day-to-day Mirror)

Sam Allardyce suggests he tried to indicator Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang throughout his spell as Everton boss. ‘Big Sam’ was speaking to talkSPORT adhering to Arsenal’s three-two win around the Toffees on Sunday in which the striker score two targets. Aubameyang is now joint-top rated scorer in the Leading League with 17 strikes and has been a strike with Arsenal given that arriving in 2018 but it appears the Gunners weren’t the only Premier League club soon after him when he was at Borussia Dortmund. (Total Tale)

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca wants to indication on-mortgage duo Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to long-lasting deals. Smalling has designed 26 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season but is scheduled to return to dad or mum club Manchester United in the summertime. Arsenal midfielder Mkhitaryan has seen his momentary spell with Roma disrupted by accidents but Fonseca is also keen on bringing the ex-Male United man in on a long-lasting foundation. (Sky Athletics)

Everton will go for Hirving Lozano this summer months with Napoli wanting to dump the flop ahead. Manchester United experienced been amid the lots of clubs chasing the Mexican, 24, last summer, ahead of he joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in a £35million deal. Now Everton are leading the race for Lozano, with his former boss Ancelotti hoping to convey him to the Premier League. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Could we see Lozano in England next year?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will extend his stay at AC Milan for at least yet another period if the club regulate to qualify for the Champions League and conclusion a six-yr exodus from the competitors. The 38-calendar year-outdated striker rejoined Milan in December in a shock switch with the club languishing in the bottom fifty percent of the table. Milan have dropped just as soon as in the 8 league matches because the massive Swede returned and Milan specialized director Paolo Maldini advised they could hold him on for longer. (Sky Athletics Italia)

Liverpool are monitoring Leeds loanee Ben White. The defender, whose mother or father club is Brighton, has been joined with a shift absent but Seagulls boss Graham Potter has said White’s upcoming is with Brighton and the club have no curiosity in marketing him. But scouts from Liverpool are comprehended to have viewed the 22-year-old carefully in new months and the club are strongly considering a summer months approach for his expert services. (The Athletic)

Thomas Tuchel is in talks with a go back again to his indigenous Germany to turn out to be Bayern Munich’s upcoming manager. Tuchel is comprehended to come to feel ‘increasingly isolated’ at Paris Saint-Germain. He has been in demand of the French champions since 2018 and led them to the Ligue 1 title in his 1st year. The 46-yr-old is on class to retain that, but they have characteristically struggled in Europe and need to overturn a two-one deficit versus Tuchel’s previous club Borussia Dortmund to keep in the level of competition. (90 Min)

Edison Cavani has admitted the January transfer window was a complicated period of time for him following getting linked with several golf equipment because of to his deal predicament. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was frequently rumoured to be going absent, from the French capital as his offer expires at the end of the season. Manchester United and Chelsea have been in the working to sign the Uruguayan but a transfer failed to materialise and he will keep with the Ligue 1 leaders right up until the summer. (Canal+, by using Goal)