Juventus are thinking about providing Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to Manchester United in a bid to carry Paul Pogba again to the club. Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, says he has held talks with Juventus about the midfielder. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, through Mail on Sunday)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s foreseeable future at Manchester United is in doubt soon after he failed to indication 3 major targets in the January transfer window. (Star Sunday)

Manchester Town players attended a conference with the club’s chief executive, Ferran Soriano, on Saturday in just an hour of the club remaining banned from the Champions League for two many years. (Sunday Telegraph)

Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner to exchange Pep Guardiola at Manchester Town if the Spaniard decides to depart the club. (Sun on Sunday)

Spurs could have signed purple-warm Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish for just £6m 18 months back. The Birmingham-born midfielder was on the verge of producing a switch to the north London club, prior to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy lowered his give for the 24-year-previous. (Full Tale Here)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has hinted the club are all set to hand Grealish a new bumper agreement in a bid to fend of desire from Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are reportedly poised to finish a £23m offer for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino this summer months. The Blues, who had their transfer ban lifted forward of the January window, have now agreed a deal £36.7m transfer to indication Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the close season. (Whole Story Below)

Antonio Conte is interested in bringing Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Inter. The forward is reportedly unsettled in north London. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are in innovative talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, with Anfield chiefs set to fulfill the £48m release clause for the Germany international. (Nicolo Schira, by using Sunday Specific)