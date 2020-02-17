[transfer-information-and-football-gossip:-male-united-focus-on-‘wants-aged-trafford-move’,-aubameyang-connected-with-italy-giants,-arsenal-and-chelsea-in-fight-for-genuine-madrid-star]

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the most current transfer news and soccer gossip from Saturday’s papers and online…

Manchester Town are dealing with a achievable Leading League factors deduction and could even be pressured to engage in in LEAGUE TWO in the wake of their Champions League ban. (Day-to-day Star)

Paul Pogba desires to leave Manchester United in the summer season, but his likelihood of securing a go will be hampered by the club’s inquiring price of all around £83m. (The Guardian)

If they do sell Pogba, Manchester United will glance to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, James Maddison from Leicester City or Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. (Day by day Star)

Maddison has reportedly resolved he would like to depart the Foxes and join the Red Devils at the finish of the period. (Manchester Evening Information)

Barcelona are organizing a bid to re-indication Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer time. Liverpool have been connected with an intrigued in the 24-12 months-aged Spanish flyer thanks to his bright performances for the superior-traveling club. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both of those thinking of a surprise transfer for 27-calendar year-old Genuine Madrid midfielder Isco, as the Spanish giants look to elevate resources for their summertime transfer programs. (The Solar)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will come to be a goal for Inter Milan if they shed Lautaro Martinez in the summer months, with the 22-year-old Argentina striker linked with moves to Barcelona and Serious Madrid. (Day by day Star)

The Gunners are at hazard of shedding 18-yr-old English starlet Bukayo Saka on a no cost transfer at the end of future year, with the total-back but to agree a new contract. (Metro)

Manchester United are weighing up a summer time shift to indication Eric Dier from Tottenham, who could be place on the transfer list at the close of the year if the 26-calendar year-old refuses to indicator a new agreement with the London club. (Each day Star)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been provided a pre-contract by Lazio, but the 33-yr-old Frenchman will wait to make a last conclusion on his upcoming club following interest from Tottenham during the January window. (Each day Telegraph)