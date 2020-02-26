transfer-information-and-football-gossip:-zaha-tipped-for-big-move-by-teammate,-chelsea’s-audacious-endeavor-to-offload-kepa,-willian-deal-talks-stalling

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the newest transfer information and football gossip from Wednesday’s papers and online…

Chelsea will offer a participant-additionally-money swap deal for Atletico Madrid’s star goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The Blues’ are hoping to send out-of-favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as well as £25million. Kepa has struggled this period and has been left out of their beginning XI in the final 4 matches. (El Chiringuito Television)

Andros Townsend admits it's only a make a difference of time prior to Wilfried Zaha leaves Crystal Palace for a bigger club. The Ivory Coast ahead was strongly linked with an exit final summer time, and it was no magic formula he was eager on leaving Selhurst Park to just take his profession to the next stage. There was loads of speculation around his future in January far too but yet again no shift materialised, reportedly because of to his £70-80m price tag.

Chelsea forward Willian admits negotiations with Chelsea more than a new deal have been ‘difficult’ just after the club refused to improve their provide. Willian is out of contract in the summer season and wishes a 3-year extension. On the other hand, the Blues have only provided the 31-year-previous two extra decades and are refusing to budge as the talks get to an deadlock. (Esporte Interativo)

Manchester United presented 3 occasions Erling Haaland’s release clause in a determined bid to influence him to be part of the club in January. The Norwegian hotshot explained to United he desired to indication but finished up likely to Borussia Dortmund in a £17m offer. But the Crimson Devils are comprehended to have tabled a £50m present to attempt and persuade Haaland to sign up for. (SportBild)

Inter Milan could make a go for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen if he fails to sign a new deal. Vertonghen, 32, would be accessible on a cost-free transfer as his contract expires at the finish of the time. The Serie A title chasers, who signed Christian Eriksen in January, are looking to bolster their defence going into the 2020/21 year. (Night Standard)

Alexandre Lacazette has proposed that he will remain at Arsenal even if they fail to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League. The Gunners haven’t showcased in the opposition for the past three seasons and are sitting down 7 factors off best four in the Leading League. But Lacazette has shot these promises of an exit down, claiming ‘everyone is happy’ with him at the club. (Each day Mail)

Chelsea have to deliver in a environment-course striker in the summer months transfer window pursuing their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, thinks Jason Cundy. Chelsea did have their chances, but a person of their important issues this period has been a absence of clinical touch in front of aim and Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham's lack of achievement it was apparent versus the Germans.

David Villa has revealed he was '90 for each cent' sure he would join Arsene Wenger and Arsenal in January 2013. Six months later, Villa joined Barca's LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid in a cut-price offer. He results in being the newest in a very long checklist of great gamers to almost sign for Arsenal underneath Wenger but Villa insists he is pleased he later on joined Atletico.