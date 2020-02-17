[transfer-information-and-soccer-gossip:-liverpool-battling-manchester-united-for-cantwell,-reds’-werner-transfer-denied,-chelsea-to-full-vecino-signing]

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and soccer gossip from Monday’s papers and online…

Pep Guardiola will Go away Guy City simply because of European ban, says Jamie O’Hara

Liverpool are primary Manchester United in the race to sign Todd Cantwell, the Norwich midfielder, in a £30million offer. Reds personnel were being amazed with Cantwell all through Saturday’s Premier League clash amongst the two sides, with the 21-yr-outdated catching the eye all time despite Norwich’s struggles. The Canaries will demand £30m for their most prized asset even if they are relegated at the end of the marketing campaign, with top rated clubs like Liverpool and Person United eager on him. (The Athletic)

Pep Guardiola will stay as Manchester Metropolis supervisor even if the club fail to overturn their two-year ban from the Champions League. The reigning Premier League champions ended up slapped with the punishment and handed a £25million high-quality for ‘serious breaches’ of UEFA’s economical honest engage in restrictions. (Mirror)

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro del Piero thinks Guardiola would be a ‘good fit’ at the Serie A club. Experiences have emerged that the Spaniard could change Maurizio Sarri in Turin adhering to the information of Male City’s ban. (Sky Sporting activities)

Raheem Sterling’s agent suggests the Man Town winger ‘will not be distracted’ by any chat of a move absent from the club. The England ahead has been connected with a major-money go to Genuine Madrid in recent times in light of the UEFA punishment. (Mirror)

Getty Photos – Getty Could Raheem Sterling be nearing the close of his Person City profession?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Manchester United’s summer transfer designs will not be affected if the club misses out on a Champions League spot. The Red Devils are 6 points adrift of fourth place Chelsea forward of their take a look at to Stamford Bridge on Monday night. (Mirror)

Odion Ighalo could become a long-lasting Manchester United participant this summer if his bank loan spell at Outdated Trafford is a achievement. Impressing while representing the Crimson Devils on a short term foundation could get paid Ighalo, the former Watford striker, a long-time period offer with Solskjaer’s facet. – Comprehensive Story

Barcelona will only be permitted to indication Lautaro Martinez, the Inter forward, if Antoine Griezmann is incorporated in a swap deal. The Argentina international, who has dazzled with 11 league targets this year, has a claimed launch clause value £92m. (The Solar)

AFP or licensors Could Griezmann be on the go again?

RB Leipzig insist Liverpool have not made any make contact with with them in excess of 23-12 months-previous Germany forward Timo Werner, who has scored 20 Bundesliga plans this season. The talented striker has also been linked with a possible summer season switch to Chelsea as Frank Lampard eyes a new centre-forward. (Transfermarkt by using Mirror)

Inter are in talks to signal Tahith Chong from Manchester United. The 20-year-old winger is out of deal at Old Trafford this summer and may well follow the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Younger to Milan. (Tuttosport, by using Sun)

Chelsea are reportedly poised to comprehensive a £23m offer for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino this summer time. The Blues, who experienced their transfer ban lifted ahead of the January window, have already agreed the deal £36.7m transfer of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the near year. – Whole Tale