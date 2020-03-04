transfer-news-and-football-gossip:-harry-kane’s-tottenham-long-term-in-doubt,-west-ham-want-ollie-watkins,-alexis-sanchez’s-manchester-united-dilemma

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the hottest transfer news and football gossip from Wednesday’s papers and online…

Tottenham will come across it difficult to keep hold of Harry Kane if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Spurs are five points powering fourth location Chelsea with 10 games to go and experienced a damaging 3-two home defeat to prime four rivals Wolves on Sunday. Kane scored 17 aims in 25 appearances this period prior to suffering a long-phrase hamstring damage in January. (Telegraph)

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has been likened to Roy Keane by Tony Cascarino. The 18-calendar year-outdated impressed in the Blues’ two- FA Cup fifth-spherical get more than Liverpool on Tuesday by dominating Fabinho in midfield. Previous Blues striker Cascarino joined Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer in praising the ‘tenacious’ Gilmour. – Whole Story

West Ham are interested in signing Brentford star Ollie Watkins. Only Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (23) has scored much more goals than Watkins (22) in the Championship this season. The 24-12 months-old, in a natural way a winger, has been reworked into a centre-forward by Brentford boss Thomas Frank. West Ham have struggled for targets this time, with record signing Sebastien Haller netting just 7 times. (Sunshine)

Getty Visuals Ollie Watkins has been in pink sizzling sort for Brentford this time

Tony Cascarino says Chelsea teen Billy Gilmour reminds him of Manchester United legend Roy Keane

Atletico Madrid are favourites to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona this summer months. The Croatia midfielder has struggled for taking part in time pursuing the arrival at Camp Nou of Frenkie de Jong, creating just nine LaLiga commences. Rakitic is considered to be keen on staying in Spain. He has won four LaLiga titles and a European Cup given that becoming a member of Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014. (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund are getting ready to make Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham their record signing this summertime amid desire from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. The 16-calendar year-aged has 4 targets and two helps in 34 games in all competitions in a breakthrough time for Birmingham. Dortmund are closing in on the £31m (€35m) signing of the midfielder, which would surpass the £27m (€31m) they paid Bayern Munich to re-indicator Mats Hummels final summer months. – Complete Story

HOLY GRAIL

‘Liverpool would fortunately sacrifice every cup to be Premier League champions’ it was all yellow

Tottenham’s leaked 2020/21 third package resembles present-day Arsenal strip Top quality

Sarr ‘has guaranteed himself €100m transfer’ by destroying Liverpool record try Worry

‘Liverpool are falling aside and could blow the Premier League title’, suggests upset enthusiast OLE SPEAKS

Solskjaer predicted Fernandes’ instant impact and discusses coming up vs Rooney mour to come

Gimour is the Chelsea wonderkid aiming to sign up for Messi and Ronaldo on elite list ‘Tenacious’

Billy Gilmour when compared to Roy Keane following Chelsea teen shines towards Liverpool Unveiled

How the remaining 2019/20 Championship desk is predicted to complete Choice

Winger dropped and Ndombele returns – How Spurs should look against Norwich gossip

United, Chelsea and Liverpool crushed to Bellingham, ‘will be club’s document signing’

Mauricio Pochettino has been asked by True Madrid to tell them of his foreseeable future ideas as they stay uncertain above Zinedine Zidane’s potential. The Frenchman returned to the club for a next managerial spell past year and has his side sitting major of LaLiga subsequent a 2- acquire in excess of second-positioned Barcelona on Sunday. Nevertheless, Los Blancos suffered a one- defeat to Male City in their Champions League spherical-of-16 to start with leg tie past 7 days, and an early exit from the competition could impression Zidane’s upcoming. Pochettino has been out of operate given that getting sacked by Tottenham very last November. (Independent)

getty illustrations or photos Mauricio Pochettino seems to be on True Madrid’s radar

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has joked his teammate Ismaila Sarr has turn out to be a €100m participant for the reason that of his male of the match display in opposition to Liverpool. Sarr netted a brace and assisted Troy Deeney’s objective in Saturday’s three- earn about the runaway Premier League leaders. The Reds could not deal with the winger, who joined Watford from Rennes final summer months. – Full Tale

Alexis Sanchez will have to choose a huge wage slice if he wishes to join Internazionale forever this summer. The 31-12 months-outdated is on a year-long financial loan at Inter from Gentleman United after failing to create himself at Outdated Trafford. Sanchez earns about £400,000-a-7 days at United and will need to slash his wages by at the very least 50 for every cent to continue taking part in in Italy. The Chile forward has scored just a person objective in an injury-ravaged time for Inter. (Mail)