[Transfer news and football gossip: Real Madrid ‘no for a longer period interested’ in Paul Pogba, Timo Werner told NOT to be a part of Liverpool, Arsenal focus on £34m centre-again Jonathan Tah]

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer information and soccer gossip from Saturday’s papers and online…

True Madrid are all set to Drop their fascination in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with the Spanish giants switching their focus to Rennes’ 17-yr-outdated France Beneath-21 worldwide Eduardo Camavinga rather. (Marca)

Person United are interested in a summertime shift for Wolves forward Diogo Jota, 23, who scored a hat-trick in a four- gain around Espanyol in the Europa League this 7 days. (Calciomercato)

Getty Pictures – Getty Pogba is no for a longer period required by Actual Madrid, according to reviews

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been advised to overlook about Liverpool and contemplate a transfer to Manchester United or Chelsea instead, by previous Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann. (Intention.com)

Barcelona are planning a summer bid for Manchester Metropolis midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Each day Specific)

True Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hailed Raheem Sterling but refused to be drawn on the stories linking the City star to the Bernabeu

Erling Haaland is like Harry Kane… but he's greater, stronger and a lot quicker – Tony Cascarino suggests 19-calendar year-previous striker is one particular of the finest he is at any time observed

Arsenal have made Bayer Leverkusen and Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah their major target for the summertime transfer window. The 24-year-aged has a launch clause of a £34million. (Bild)

Neymar is reportedly looking at signing a contraction extension at Paris Saint-Germain, regardless of continuing speculation above a possible return to Barcelona. (Day by day Mirror)

Loris Karius is set to return to Liverpool this summer time, as Besiktas have no intention to trigger the goalkeeper's two-year financial loan deal into a permanent transfer

Getty Photographs – Getty Jonathan Tah has been linked with a go to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Liverpool are joined with an desire in 23-year-aged Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, with Everton and Tottenham also reported to be tracking the Trabzonspor man. (Fanatik)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on signing Christian Eriksen prior to the Danish playmaker left Tottenham for Inter Milan final thirty day period. (Manchester Night Information)

Massimiliano Allegri has suggested he wishes to be back again in a job by September- with Manchester United said to be among the golf equipment monitoring the Italian’s predicament. (Day by day Mirror)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is ready to indicator a new agreement as he believes in the club’s ‘good intentions’ in the transfer industry. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce suggests talks are ongoing more than new contracts for Scotland winger Matt Ritchie, 30 and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 27. (Shields Gazzette)