Transfer news and gossip LIVE: Manchester United said goodbye to Bruno Fernandes blow, Tottenham wants Luka Jovic, Chelsea vs Liverpool for Timo Werner

The transfer window is now open and we will keep you up to date on all important news, rumors and rumors in January.
Visit talkSPORT for the latest news and expert feedback from former managers, players and top experts. Follow our live rolling blog below …
Top stories on talkSPORT.com
- Man United “too cautious and pragmatic” under Solskjaer and MUST change their style, says Tony Cascarino
- Where every Premier League club needs to get stronger in the transfer market this month
- Check out the bold handball of Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, with whom he earned the red card in Norwich
- EXCLUSIVE: Jose Mourinho admits that Tottenham “has limits” without hurting Harry Kane
- See how Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in 20 minutes on his dream debut for Borussia Dortmund
- How did Bruno Fernandes develop during his “last game” for Sporting Lisbon?
- Premier League contracts: each January contract confirmed