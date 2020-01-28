Transfer news and gossip LIVE: Moyes announces West Ham deal, Tottenham confirms Eriksen Exit and Lo Celso signs, Man United wants Sanchez back

Kay Koch
The transmission window will be closed this week and talkSPORT will inform you of all important news, rumors and rumors by the closing date on Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Check out the latest news and expert reactions from former managers, players and top experts and follow our live rolling blog below …

Here are the current top stories on talkSPORT.com:

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no transfer update, but confirms that Alexis Sanchez will be returning to Old Trafford this summer
  • Christian Eriksen: Inter confirms the Danish midfielder’s commitment as Tottenham announces a permanent contract with Giovani Lo Celso
  • Arteta asked if Mari Transfer is important now that there could be bad news about Mustafi injuries
  • Manchester United is “not good enough” and MUST spend this week to save its season – Sam Allardyce defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • “Jürgen Klopp is a shame … Liverpool urgently needs to be censored and punished” – club owner condemns FA Cup boycott

