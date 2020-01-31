Transfer news and gossip LIVE: Tottenham fails with loan offer for Ighalo, Man United want to strike late, Chelsea remain open to strikers

The transmission window will be closed today and talkSPORT will inform you of all important news, rumors and rumors until 11:00 p.m.

Visit the broadcaster for the latest news and expert reactions from former managers, players and top experts, and follow our live rolling blog below.

Here are the current headlines:

  • Premier League deals closed: Deadline Day Signings and any wire transfer completed in January 2020 window
  • Man United is considering an emergency loan agreement for Odion Ighalo to sign Josh King
  • Frank Lampard confirms that Olivier Giroud is NOT leaving Chelsea for Tottenham and excludes the deal with Dries Mertens
  • Gareth Bale after Tottenham: Real Madrid’s star agent names rumors that Spurs might switch on the cut-off date “c ** p”
  • Cedric Soares: Arsenal sign Southampton defenders for the rest of the season
  • West Ham wins the race for Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen with an agreed transfer of £ 22m
  • Steve Bruce confirms that talkSPORT Newcastle have failed with a substitution for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

