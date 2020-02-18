[transfer-news-and-soccer-gossip:-middlesbrough-flop-established-for-barcelona-move,-tottenham-and-everton-want-chris-smalling,-werner-to-liverpool-most-up-to-date]

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the most up-to-date transfer news and football gossip from Tuesday’s papers and online…

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola strike out at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and club legend Gary Neville in an special interview with talkSPORT. On Monday, Raiola took to social media to criticise Solskjaer’s cure of Pogba, insisting he did not ‘own’ the participant. And on Tuesday, speaking to Jim White, Raiola thinks the Norwegian took his words and phrases out of context, which was ‘out of line’. In addition, replying to Neville’s statements that the super-agent has ‘messed United all around for years’, Raiola claimed he ‘didn’t care’ about the previous ideal-back’s opinion. (Comprehensive Story)

Chelsea are thinking of a summertime go for Immediate Vienna wonderkid Melih Ibrahimoglu, who has been dubbed ‘the new Mesut Ozil’ thanks to his technical skill. Serie A clubs Roma and Sampdoria are also thought to be keen on the 19-calendar year-outdated, who is valued at £3million with just one calendar year still left on his recent deal. (Entire Tale)

Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic will complete a permanent transfer to Atalanta this summer season following the Italian club opted to get up a £12.5million possibility to obtain clause. The Croatia worldwide has put in the past two seasons on financial loan at Atalanta, scoring 10 objectives in 55 league game titles. (Guardian)

getty pictures Timo Werner has scored 20 Bundesliga plans so far this period

Liverpool are yet to make get in touch with with RB Leipzig above a likely offer to indicator Timo Werner, despite Reds manager Jurgen Klopp currently being a large admirer of the striker. Werner has scored 20 objectives in 22 Bundesliga appearances this term, and will test himself in opposition to Premier League opposition when Leipzig get on Tottenham in the Champions League past-16 initial leg on Wednesday. (Unbiased)

Middlesbrough flop Martin Braithwaite is set for a shock move to Barcelona. The Denmark striker unsuccessful to impress in the Leading League and Championship with Boro, in advance of making a long-lasting go to Leganes final 12 months. LaLiga have offered Barcelona the go-ahead to indication a striker outdoors of the transfer window owing to accidents to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. Braithwaite has netted eight ambitions in 27 game titles for Leganes this term. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped as a long term Ballon d’OR winner by legendary complete-again Cafu. The Brazilian icon, who gained two World Cups, dubbed Alexander-Arnold ‘one of the finest players in the world’. Only Guy City’s Kevin De Bruyne (15) has assisted additional targets than Alexander-Arnold (10) in the Premier League this year. (Complete Tale)

clash

Atletico vs Liverpool commentary: Reds path in Spain just after Saul taps residence early on deal completed

Dortmund sign Can for £21m from Juventus – but Liverpool acquired a far better offer Bees Greaves

The Chelsea and Milan adult men Spurs admirers really should be thankful to for ‘Sir’ Jimmy GONG

Jimmy Greaves’ son ‘amazed and overwhelmed’ by marketing campaign to see legend honoured Cleared

Assault cost in opposition to former Man United star Nicky Butt dropped by CPS imposing

Liverpool will get a difficult reception at Atletico judging by these scenes facts

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool are living stream: How to view Champions League clash for totally free details

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG reside stream: How to watch Champions League clash for no cost Angry

Rojo reveals he identified as Zlatan ‘big nose’, sparking bust-up which Mourinho broke up fell by way of

Haaland ‘told Solskjaer he desired to join Man United in December’

Tottenham and Everton are battling it out to indication Chris Smalling adhering to his spectacular form with Roma. The Manchester United defender is having fun with a productive loan spell with the Serie A giants and has manufactured 24 appearances in all competitions this year. Smalling, whose present-day agreement runs out in 2022, worked with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho at United, even though the lure of participating in beneath Carlo Ancelotti could be far too tempting to resist. (Total Story)

Olivier Giroud insists he is ‘100 for every cent centered on Chelsea’ immediately after getting closely linked with a shift absent from the club last thirty day period. The 33-yr-old attracted potent fascination from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, but remained in west London. Giroud has struggled for enjoying time less than Frank Lampard, who has applied Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in its place. Giroud was brought on for Batshuayi in Monday’s two- defeat to Manchester United and designed an effects by scoring, but his purpose was chalked off by VAR for offside. (Full Story)