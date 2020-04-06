Transfer news: Odion Ighalo suggests he expects to stay in Manchester Utd

Ighalo loan agreement may expire before resuming the season (Photo: Getty)

Odion Ighalo suggested that he expects to stay in Manchester United, despite receiving an amazing offer to stay in China with his parent club.

Shanghai Shenhua lent Ighalo United in January for six months, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to stop.

Ighalo loan agreement may expire before the campaign resumes, its agreement expires on May 31, and United are still wondering whether to give this transfer a permanent character.

But the Nigerian now suggests that he expects to stay in United, despite Shanghai Shenhua offering him £ 400,000 a week to return to China.

“I’m inspired by many things at United, I’m really inspired and I’m looking forward to spending more time with the band,” said Ighalo on the club’s website.

“Seeing the club from outside, you don’t know how big it is.

“But when you’re inside, you know how big this club is.

“The club structure inspires me, the club management inspires me.

“I’m inspired by the development of young players and the way they move from the basics to the first team.”

Ighalo has already publicly told fans that he would accept the renewal of United.

But Shanghai Shenhua is currently insisting that United have to buy Ighalo immediately if it is to stay in the club after the loan agreement has expired.

Ighalo turns 31 in June, and United will have to pay £ 15 million to secure its services permanently.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to add another striker and signed a contract with Ighalo as a cover for injuries from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this season.

United are associated with many names, including Lyon star Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner.

