Transfer Nick Null takes on the “challenge” to join National Sports for the all-time top scorer

LARAMIE – Nick Null has never visited the Wyoming campus. In fact, he’s never been to Cowboy State.

Much to the delight of zero and Wyoming’s football program, this will change soon.

“I saw pictures,” said Null, who will be a Cornell graduate and switch to the cowboy program. “It seems to be pretty similar to the Cornell campus, which really feels like a university town. It should be a similar climate. Another thing is that it’s 7,000 feet above sea level, and that’s great for starting and hitting the field goals. “

Null is a member of the UW recruitment class 2020, even if the school cannot yet officially recognize this fact. The Cowboys announced the addition of five more signers on Wednesday during the traditional signing period, but Zero was none of them, despite posting his late-morning verbal engagement on Twitter.

“The situation is different for graduate transfers than for high school people,” said Null. “You have to log in first.”

Null said he has submitted the necessary documents to UW and plans to enroll for summer courses as soon as he is allowed to do so in March. He will work towards an MBA as soon as he graduates in communication from Cornell University in May.

Meet Wyoming Football 2020 Recruitment Class

As soon as this happens, Zero can concentrate on the next task: Replaces Kicker Cooper Rothe, UW’s best goal scorer ever.

Null, a specialist with one year remaining immediate entitlement, was responsible for Cornell’s place kicking and jump-off last season. He linked 75 percent of his field goals (6 out of 8) with a career length of 49 yards and an average of 39.5 yards per punt on his way to the All-Ivy League. Null, who appeared as a place kicker in the second team’s All-League selection in 2017, was responsible for both and for the start during his four-year career with the Big Red, although in 2018 after a meniscus tear to which he limited himself as Junior could only give a red shirt three games this season.

“I have a very strong leg,” said Null, who played his high school ball at Manatee High in Bradenton, Florida. “I am confident that I can step on the pitch in many places.”

In search of a higher level of awareness outside the Ivy League, Null entered the transfer portal in January. After the Rothe authorization expired, Wyoming was looking for a kicker. The two got to know each other through contacts with the renowned pedal instructor Mike McCabe, who has been training for years zero, and the former UW special team employee Ben Fentress.

“They somehow expressed to me that in their situation they needed a guy to kick off and jump off,” said Null about Wyoming. “They saw my situation in Cornell, where I did all three, and they think I can do all three there. You would actually encourage me to want to do all three. “

Null said he had received scholarship offers from some Football Championship subdivision schools, but Wyoming coach Craig Bohl extended a scholarship offer by phone the night before the day of the signing. Nebraska offered a last-minute grant on Wednesday, but Null said UW was the “right situation” for him.

“(Bohl) made the offer to me personally and said he wanted me to come in there and be the guy,” said Null. “When a head coach comes in, offers you and is fully committed to you, it’s hard to say no. You have a lot of faith in your goal. Again, it seemed like a no-brainer.”

According to zero, he should visit UW for the first time with his parents in early March. He plans to train with McCabe for a few weeks after graduating from Birmingham, Alabama, before moving to the US in June.

Zero will arrive and know everything about the performance of its predecessor. During his four years at UW, Rothe developed into one of the best football tables in the nation. He linked 76.6 percent of his field goals and ended his junior season as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award after leading the nation in field goal percentages (94.1). He ended his career with 342 points.

But even an experienced kicker like zero trusts his skills.

“I’m trying not to worry about replacing an all-American caliber player,” said Null. “In my eyes, I’m an All-American caliber player. In my mind, I know I can win a Lou Groza Award. That’s why I come here to prove that I’m a guy who can apply for it I just want to get in, go over the bump and win the thing. That has been my goal since the beginning of the process and it will be my goal for the whole process in my fifth year.

“There will be big shoes to fill up, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge.”

Follow the UW Athletics Beat Writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.