Transfer target compared to Bryan Robson and secured to have immediate effect at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes’ suggestion to move to Manchester United is to talk about the city in the middle of the January transfer window.

Fernandes, the midfielder of Sporting and Portugal, is being sought by the Red Devils, who are said to have been personally scouted by United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

AFP or licensor

Fernandes has played the leading role for Sporting and is sought after by numerous top European clubs

A player has been previously rejected by Sporting and a second cash offer has to be submitted.

This offer is said to have a total value of £ 65m, £ 50m of which will be paid in advance and the remainder in the form of additional benefits at a later date.

United fans are asking for the Fernandes caliber to be signed, and with the latest rumors saying a deal is in sight, it’s understandably exciting.

But what exactly will the 25-year-old bring to Old Trafford if he is a Red Devil by the end of the month?

European football expert Andy Brassell gave talkSPORT an insight into Bruno Fernandes.

“Sporting is still hoping to get Bruno Fernandes a big end of $ 70 million and I can see why,” Brassell told the Trans Europe Express.

“He is a player who played excellently last season. 31 goals from the midfield last season and 17 out of 21 this season, in no great sports team.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Manchester United vs. Wolves (Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Fulham v Middlesbrough (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Watford vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Arsenal vs. Burnley (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Newcastle vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

“I’ll allow myself a little comparison of Bryan Robson with the way he storms into the box late, but with more frequency.

“But with him the thing is that he is not a pure Portugal product. As a teenager he went into Serie A, which made him very good tactically and on the ball.

“It is clear to everyone who observes Man United every six months that they have to improve in midfield. You need this presence, this technique, the will to get into the box …

“And he has all of that.

“It is clear that he needs other players to play with, but he is someone I am fairly convinced that he can make a pretty immediate impression on Manchester United.”

See how Andy Brassell discusses Bruno Fernandes in detail on talkSPORT.

,