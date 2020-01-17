Transfer with deal “almost certain” at the latest and midfielder to see Liverpool at Anfield’s clash

Bruno Fernandes is expected to switch to Manchester United in the coming days, and the Portuguese press has released an update to the transfer saga.

Fernandes, the midfielder of Sporting and Portugal, was United’s goal last summer and renewed his interest this month with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is interested in improving the Red Devils midfield options.

The head of Old Trafford is said to have personally tracked down Fernandes earlier this month before bidding £ 65m for the 25-year-old with a free goal.

Bruno Fernandes appears to be moving to Manchester United

The deal is reported to be completed by the end of this week, and Fernandes will play his farewell game for Sporting against brutal rival Benfica on Friday.

This means that he would not be available to United if it goes against Liverpool on Sunday, although he could debut for Solskjaer on Wednesday night when Burnley visited Old Trafford.

Fernandes may not be able to play against Liverpool for the Red Devils, but that will not prevent him from being present at the two Premier League rivals in Anfield.

According to A Bola, the midfielder will travel to England over the weekend to personally watch the game at Liverpool’s famous home. The signing “almost certain” should then be completed.

Bruno Fernandes on Man United

Fernandes will equip United’s competitive midfield with the necessary offensive performance. With his form in Portugal, the 25-year-old is one of the best goal scorers in modern midfield.

He was on talkSPORT earlier this week compared to an Old Trafford legend by European soccer expert Andy Brassell.

“Sporting is still hoping to get Bruno Fernandes a big end of $ 70 million and I can understand why,” said Brassell.

“He is a player who played excellently last season. 31 goals from the midfield last season and 17 out of 21 this season, in no great sports team.

“I’ll allow myself a little comparison of Bryan Robson with the way he storms into the box late, but with more frequency.

“But with him the thing is that he is not a pure Portugal product. As a teenager he went into Serie A, which made him very good tactically and on the ball.

“It is clear to everyone who observes Man United every six months that they have to improve in midfield. You need this presence, this technique, the will to get into the box …

“And he has all of that.

“It is clear that he needs other players to play with, but he is someone I am fairly convinced that he can make a pretty immediate impression on Manchester United.”

