Transfer with midfielder to MISS Sporting against Benfica at the latest, since an agreement could be reached on Friday

Manchester United is expected to complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes by the end of January to end the transfer saga of the month.

The sporting midfielder Fernandes was personally observed by Ole Gunner Solskjaer, the head of Man United.

And it looks like he’s been impressed when rumors this week said United would bid £ 65m for the 25-year-old Portuguese international.

Fernandes may have played his last game for Sporting before moving to Manchester United

Various reports indicated that the deal to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford would be completed by the end of the week. The player was supposed to compete for Sporting on Friday night before traveling to England on Sunday to see Man United in action at Anfield rival Liverpool.

In Portugal, however, it has been claimed that Fernandes will now play MISS Sporting against Benfica, as the transfer could be completed before the clash begins on Friday evening.

CMTV states that only “very small details” need to be agreed before the deal can be closed, with Fernandes possibly signing for Manchester United by the end of the day.

This means Fernandes will not be saying goodbye to Sporting tonight and his last game for the club would have been last weekend when he would have struck twice in a 1-3 loss to Setubal.

Bruno Fernandes on Man United

Contradictory reports, however, suggest that business is actually delayed because Man United can’t keep up with Sporting’s price for the most valuable asset.

The Portuguese team are said to want £ 55m in advance, while United is only willing to pay £ 42m, and TVI 24 says the transfer is now “in danger”.

European football expert Andy Brassell came to talkSPORT earlier this week to report on Fernandes, a player he highly appreciates.

“Sporting is still hoping to get Bruno Fernandes a big end of $ 70 million and I can understand why,” said Brassell.

“He is a player who played excellently last season. 31 goals from the midfield last season and 17 out of 21 this season, in no great sports team.

“I’ll allow myself a little comparison of Bryan Robson with the way he storms into the box late, but with more frequency.

“But with him the thing is that he is not a pure Portugal product. As a teenager he went into Serie A, which made him very good tactically and on the ball.

“It is clear to everyone who observes Man United every six months that they have to improve in midfield. You need this presence, this technique, the will to get into the box …

“And he has all of that.

“It is clear that he needs other players to play with, but he is someone I am fairly convinced that he can make a pretty immediate impression on Manchester United.”