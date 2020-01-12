Transferring pension assets takes some time

Loading...

My wife and I divorced three months ago. I was supposed to transfer half of my pension to her within 30 days. I tried but was unsuccessful. I called Fidelity and asked them to give her half my IRA. They told me to send a letter, which I did, but they still haven’t moved the money. I also asked my HR director to find out how to transfer half of my 401 (k) to my ex and that didn’t happen either.

She threatened to disdain if I didn’t move the money at the end of next week. I try to move the money, but nobody seems to listen to my requests. How can I make sure they pay attention so that I don’t get in trouble?

If you had a lawyer, they would help you navigate the loose ends after the divorce that many people struggle with. Pension assets need more than 30 days to distribute. But you can set things in motion at the time, which I suspect the judge who approved your agreement thought you were planning to do. And if you set things in motion even if the transfer is not complete, you are not in contempt.

So, here is how you solve the problem. The transfer of Fidelity is easy. You send them a letter asking them to transfer tax-free half of the assets in your IRA “in-kind” (meaning half of all investments without selling shares) to a designated rollover IRA in the name of your ex . The catch here is (a) she must open a rollover IRA account where the assets can be transferred and tell you the account number, and (b) she must send a letter to Fidelity authorizing the receipt of the assets in her account. You don’t despise if she doesn’t do her part.

The 401 (k) requires professional assistance. To distribute certain types of pension assets, including a 401 (k), you need someone to prepare a Qualified Order for domestic relations who, when signed by the court, will be sent to the plan administrator with the instruction for half of separate the bill from the date of divorce for the benefit of your ex-wife. There are professionals who specialize in drafting these documents. Any experienced family lawyer can refer you to this. After the QDRO has been drawn up, the draftsman sends it to the plan manager for approval. When it comes back, both parties must sign the QDRO and then it will be presented to the judge who settled your divorce.

When you receive the signed QDRO back from the judge, you send it to the plan administrator and you usually receive a notification a few months later that the transfer has been completed.