Transgender “salvage” surgery

Broadening the frequencies of elective and cosmetic surgery prevents people who say they are transgender from having “life-saving” operations, according to an article in Vice.

The journalist who wrote the article, “How Hospitals Prepare for COVID-19, Life-Saving Trans-Surgery Delays,” interviewed a handful of people who had delays in breast removal. or the genitals were altered.

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins, real-time coronavirus data from around the world shows that as of Friday, 258,052 people have the virus and 11,268 have died, including 216 in the United States.

And according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, 0.6 percent of people in the United States identified as transgender.

But Vice portrayed the dangerous situation of transgenders during this emergency health crisis, where in two states so far – California and New York – they have been ordered to stay home.

Vice’s report states that “gender-based surgery” is necessary:

For transgender and gender non-conforming people, gender-affirming surgeries are life-changing procedures that, for many, can greatly reduce gender dysphoria and improve their quality of life. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reddit and Twitter trans communities are flooded with reports of postponed and canceled surgeries in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand and elsewhere, which brings great stress and disappointment. . global health crisis.

This underlines a common experience among trans people seeking medical care or surgery: Research has suggested that gender-specific surgery, in particular, has a significant and long-term impact on mental health, but too often, trans people they already expect so much more that it is safe or healthy for this cure. Other delays can be dangerous and even life-threatening.

Violet Jones, a transgender person living in New York City, is still hoping for a procedure in May.

For now, Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued an executive order to delay the surgery without emergency for “the next few weeks.”

Riley Cooper, 23, lives in St. Louis and wants “upper surgery” to remove the female breasts.

“It’s the third time he has been postponed,” she described as “he” in the Vice’s report. “It is increasingly baffling to go so close to something that will make me feel better and feel like I’m in the right body for once,” she said.

Vice said that even in relatively normal circumstances, transgender people face challenges in reaching their life-changing surgeries, including insurance issues, despite the fact that in recent years the American Medical Association has changed its policies to say that surgeries are “medically necessary” to treat gender dysphoria. .

Joshua Safer, chief executive of Mount Sinai’s Center for Transgender Surgery and Medicine, told VICE that staff are providing patient care. He said:

Our team is on call for patients who cannot be postponed, including postoperative in-patient care for our surgical patients, especially those who have had recent surgeries. We are also instituting a certain telehealth ability to help some patients for whom it makes sense.

“As soon as it is safe, all postponed surgeries and clinic consultations will be rescheduled with the highest priority,” Safer said.

