Transit process turned food stuff supply for the duration of coronavirus pandemic

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – The Linn County LIFTS service, which usually offers rides to seniors and those with disabilities, has started off choosing up meals donations during the county to aid with food stuff insecurity for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many motorists are staying on their ordinary responsibilities, but numerous motorists have been shuttling donations to distribution facilities like Horizons in Cedar Rapids, a non gain that feeds vulnerable communities.

“They are on get in touch with for us,” Mike Barnhart said, CEO of Horizons, when chatting about the partnership with LIFTS. “So significantly, they have been wonderful.”

This week LIFTS motorists picked up four delivery pallets of cereal from Basic Mills. They’ve also picked up donations from Hawkeye Area Neighborhood Motion Program and more.

Barnhart claims his people today have also taken steps to mitigate the unfold of COVID-19 during the earlier two weeks like distancing volunteers and restricting kitchen area accessibility.

“Motorists and volunteers coming in that are accustomed to popping their head into the kitchen -they are not able to do that anymore,” Barnhart said.

Local officers have also found increased meals insecurity all through the pandemic, and are pretty satisfied with LIFTS new partnership.

“Horizons is producing guaranteed they distribute that foods to vulnerable communities,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said at a Friday information conference.