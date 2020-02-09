ATHENS – Georgia freshman quarterback Carson Beck gets everything out of his early enrollment he was hoping for and more.

Beck was one of the six newcomers to the SEC championship game MVP D.J. had decided by bulldogs. Shockley announced this offseason for a round table interview.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Beck, a former USA Today offensive player in Florida of the year, said it was just about finding your way around campus and on the soccer field.

“It was definitely everything I expected,” said Beck. “The transition was pretty easy. You know, go through workouts, figure it all out, figure out the campus. “

Sweet start

Beck also had the advantage of taking part in some Sugar Bowl training that led to the Bulldogs winning Baylor at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

“It definitely helped a lot to get an idea of ​​how the practice went,” said Beck. “I tell you, on the first day of training I was so lost. I had no idea what I was doing. They would blow this horn and everyone would run around. I thought,” Coach, where am I going? “Where am I going? ‘ “

The former Mandarin High School QB chose Georgia a long time ago – on March 3, 2019. He is as familiar with the team as anyone else because of his role in the recruitment class.

But Beck, like any other high school quarterback, had no way to prepare for the level of competition until he was actually against it.

“Getting started early definitely helped a lot and only learned the speed of the game,” said Beck. “I ran like a scout team because the two were replayed for the bowl game, but I led the scout team. It helped me a lot to play against Georgia’s No. 1 defense, one of the best defenses in the county, and to train against it every day.

“I have the feeling that it is preparing me for an even better start to spring.”

Quarterback derby

Beck competes with the new graduate transfer Jamie Newman and returns to the quarterback room this spring with quarterbacks D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett III.

The addition of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken does not seem to take into account his likelihood of success. Beck explained how he became more versatile out of necessity.

“I would say my playing style has changed from my junior season to my senior season,” said Beck. “We ended up losing so many people that I couldn’t just be a standing pocket passer (and) throw the ball across the pitch, which I know I feel very comfortable with.”

“But in the course of my senior season, I had to learn how to escape from my pocket, get yards, miss people, all of these things. I really have the feeling that everything the trainer asks me to do I can go out there and do it. “

Kirby Smart is counting on this, although he still knows exactly which direction the crime will take.

At the very least, it’s clear that UGA has hired a coordinator in Monken who has experience with air strikes, RPOs, and spread attacks.

Like Newman, Mathis and Bennett, Beck has the athletics and the speed it takes to get started.

And with each passing day, Beck feels more comfortable thanks to his early enrollment as a quarterback in Georgia.