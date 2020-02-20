[Transitional man arrested for violent sexual assault of female in Fremont health and fitness center class – Up News Data San Francisco]

%MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f11%

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A transitional person was arrested for the violent sexual assault of a woman victim at a 24 Hour Conditioning gym in Fremont on Monday and detectives imagine there might be other probable victims, police claimed.

Police determined the suspect as Jonathan Anderson, 33. All-around six: 20 p.m., law enforcement mentioned the victim was doing press-ups whilst attending a 24-hour training course in the 39300 block of Paseo Padre Parkway.

Anderson entered the class without the need of warning, approached the target and pushed her to the ground, law enforcement stated. Anderson, a significant six-foot, one-inch-tall gentleman weighing 255 lbs ., pressured the victim to the ground, lowered her clothing and tried to sexually assault her.

The lady shouted for enable and a fantastic Samaritan in the gymnasium quickly came to his help, pushing Anderson out of her and standing involving them to quell any more assault.

The gym staff members recognized the situation and also arrested Anderson until eventually the law enforcement arrived and arrested him.

Police interviewed quite a few witnesses and gathered video evidence of the fitness center, but Anderson then confessed the assault in element.

He was on probation for two earlier convictions: a DUI and a prior robbery. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Anderson will be charged with significant sexual assault, assault with intent to commit oral intercourse and parole violation. Your demand examining is scheduled for February 20.

Detectives seek to discuss with any person who has contacted Anderson just lately thanks to the seriousness of his steps and the nature of the criminal offense. They feel that the assault on ladies in the health club may possibly not have been the initial time they assaulted anyone similarly.

The law enforcement also praised the Good Samaritan’s actions to support the target.

“The Fremont Law enforcement Section wishes to thank the Very good Samaritan for intervening in the attack,” stated Lt. Michael Tegner. “His brief action stopped this horrific assault and served in the quick arrest of the suspect. It took courage and courage to intervene. ”

Any individual who has data about this incident need to simply call the Fremont Law enforcement Section Investigation Unit at 510-790-6954 or send an nameless recommendation by sending a textual content concept with Idea FREMONTPD adopted by their information at 888-777, or by means of the internet at https: // neighborhood.nixle.com/idea/warn/6216337.