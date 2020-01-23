Transmission “frozen” at the latest with talks and Jorge Mendes, who says that deal may NOT be done

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing loss to Burnley on Wednesday night – and a few hours later he was given a transfer blow.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign Bruno Fernandes, Portugal’s midfielder and midfielder from Sporting, since the start of the transfer window in January, but the deal is ongoing.

Earlier this week there were reports that the 25-year-old would be a United player on Sunday. His farewell game for Sporting took place on Tuesday evening.

United would like to add Bruno Fernandes this month – will they do the deal?

However, it looks like the deal may be OFF now, and Fernandes’ agent Jorge Mendes admits that he doesn’t know if the transfer will be successful.

“I don’t know if the transfer will be made,” said the super agent. “If he doesn’t leave now, he will definitely leave in the summer, as Sporting has already spoken to other clubs.

“Something will happen, but I’m not sure if it’s now or at the end of the season.”

Mendes’ claim stems from recent reports from Portugal that Man United-Sporting talks are “frozen” and that there is a greater likelihood of a summer transfer.

Manchester United’s need for a creative midfielder was all the more emphasized in Wednesday’s home loss to Burnley.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored a convincing goal for the Clarets at Old Trafford, with United never seriously testing Nick Nicke.

The three attacking midfielders selected by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dan James, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira fought consistently, and a constant scorer like Fernandes would drastically improve the United XI.

There are problems in other areas of the Red Devils squad too, but Solskjaer has set itself the task of strengthening the midfield this month.