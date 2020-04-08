TRANSMISSION TIME: Remembrance of West Palm Beach Southboro Post Office – News – The Palm Beach Post

The Southboro branch post office was officially closed in July 2012 during a severe nationwide budget cut by the U.S. Postal Service.

Readers: In December 2018, the DM Postal Service opened at 5001 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. For four decades, until the mid-1990s, that building housed the venerable Southboro Post Office.

Mohche Raza, owner of DM Post, said on March 31 that he had tried to become a contract post office, but has not been able to do so, so he intends to remain independent.

You remember from our April 11, 2019 column, that the city’s first post office opened on April 17, 1894 in a tent on the northwest corner of Clematis Street and Narcissus Avenue, where Palm Beach Dramaworks is now. The tent was replaced by a two-story building located on the first floor post office and upstairs office space.

Nineteen years later, the post office moved to North Olive Avenue, between Clematis and First Streets. From 1925 to 1937, it was Datura Street near the Florida East Coast Railway tracks. It moved in 1928 to 400 S. Olive Ave., where it stood for 35 years until it moved to 801 Clematis St.

The new headquarters opened in October 1986 at 3200 Summit Blvd., west of Congress Avenue. The downtown branch still operates at 640 Clematis, about a block east of where its predecessor stood.

Longtime pioneer Evelyn Wolf Elliott told us in the 2009 column that the Southboro branch opened in the late 1930s or early 1940s, around 3600 blocks of South Dixie Highway. The archive shows that it was 3715 S. Dixie, east, about four blocks north of Southern Boulevard. It now features the Cholo Soy Restaurant.

The archives show 5001 S. The location of the Dixie Highway opened on Monday, April 30, 1956. (Our previous columns had said 1955.)

In 1996, the branch moved to the adjacent Southdale Mall, at 840 Southern Blvd., on Parker Avenue, when the building suffered from peeling paint, cracked concrete and a lack of parking.

That branch was closed in July 2012 following a serious nationwide budget cut by the U.S. Postal Service. The Southboro branch post office was officially history.

