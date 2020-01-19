Transmissions do not want to be associated with these car breakdowns of the 1970s

Like any industry, the automotive industry often has its ups and downs. However, it seems that all gearboxes agree that the 1970s were just a terrible time for cars. This is due to several factors, including the rise in gas prices, a somewhat sudden rise in emissions restrictions and fuel efficiency, and an economy that was in a stagnant, apparently hopeless state.

The automotive dark age, as some people call it, saw the struggle of many well-known automakers, many of whom have failed to get out of this rough patch. Of course, this meant that many, if not all, of the cars that were manufactured during this period were technically inferior, not innovative and downright unforgettable.

There are far more cars than we can list, but let’s get acquainted with the 20 cars from the 1970s that you definitely don’t want to be associated with.

20 Chevy Monza

You may have never heard of the Chevy Monza, and for good reason. The Monza is an example of senseless innovation and how it can produce ugly cars. The Monza tried to look like a Camaro, but it all worked very awkwardly together, making the car undesirable.

19 Bond Bug tricycle

The Bond Bug Three Wheeler, crowned as one of the craziest cars of the decade, was somehow approved for the road. However, that was no justification for getting onto the street. The bug initially seemed practical in an urban setting, but its poor quality soon made it unusable.

18 Hillman Imp

Often compared to a Mini Cooper, the Hillman Imp couldn’t even dream of being near the Cooper. The 1970s had a penchant for small cars, and Hillman tried to benefit from the Imp, but the cramped interior and disappointing performance made it unsuccessful.

17 Morris Marina

Although the Morris Marina had great potential and was eagerly awaited, it fell very flat when it hit the market. With an at best mediocre exterior, the marina also suffered from a lack of performance and an interior of astonishingly poor quality, which caused many customer complaints and impaired its reputation.

16 AMC Pacer

Compared to its reputation and market position before the 1970s, it’s easy to see that AMC has suffered badly in this decade. Even though AMC owned the then popular Jeep, it was unwelcome because of its strange shape and had very slow sales that cost AMC money.

15 Plymouth Sapporo

Another automaker that was affected by strict smog regulations was Plymouth, and the brand couldn’t prevail. Plymouth tried to compete with the Sapporo with European imports. However, it became a submissive and mostly unforgettable car, and it was almost the reason Chrysler went bankrupt.

14 Chevy Chevette

The Chevette is still infamous today because it is deeply rooted by Chevrolet fans. It is speculated that because of its low quality there are no Chevettes anymore. Even then, it had a reputation for failures and interior parts, and it almost drove GM into bankruptcy.

13 Volvo 262C

Volvo focused on innovating safety features in the 1970s, and maybe that explains why the Volvo 262C was so messed up: from a less mediocre engine to a fast-fading paint job, the 262C was just too much of a brand for the owners hurt.

12 Mercury Bobcat

We don’t need to explain why the Bobcat is on this list after telling you that it is basically a copy of the Ford Pinto. You could even say it was a copycat instead of a Bobcat! It had nothing new to offer from the failed Pinto and made absolutely no impression on the market.

11 Ford Mustang Cobra II

Many fans of the Ford Mustang would rather forget the Cobra II and the Mustang II. Both cars just didn’t live up to the model’s reputation and were a big disappointment to fans, with lots of useless features and a production that was too focused on looks.

10 Chevrolet Vega

Although the Vega covered everything in the optics department, it was overflowing with smog regulations, which led to a serious lack of performance and quality. Today it has a certain collector’s value, but is considered one of General Motors’ greatest failures.

9 Ford Pinto

At the end of the 1970s, overseas small cars flooded the market with better prices and lower fuel consumption, making a hard decade difficult for domestic automakers. The Ford Pinto is the embodiment of this struggle: a broken rear fuel tank caused a very costly lawsuit for Ford and cost the Pinto its reputation.

8 Austin Allegro

Austin specialized in the manufacture of cheap and simple cars with small and fun designs in the 1970s. The Austin Allegro was such a car. Despite its somewhat affordable price, however, it didn’t become popular due to its mild design and lack of new features, as well as its light weight, which made for a very uncomfortable driving experience.

7 AMC Hornet

Another example of how AMC was completely wrong in the 1970s is the AMC Hornet. Although the concept of the Hornet was originally exciting, the final production did not produce results. There were widespread reliability issues with constant glitches that made it difficult for the hornet to get positive praise.

6 Plymouth arrow

It is now evident that Chrysler’s Plymouth hasn’t even gotten nearly the attention and attention that Mercury and Ford did. Chrysler made the mistake of repackaging existing models and selling them under Plymouth, which didn’t go over the heads of consumers and affect the brand’s reputation.

5 Dodge Omni

There’s nothing good to say about the Dodge Omni. There was nothing to catch up with, with an eyesore on the outside and no redeeming performance characteristics. Chrysler marketed the Omni as a compact luxury car, which added to the great disappointment it faced.

4 Plymouth TC3

Basically a Dodge Omni sold under the Plymouth brand, there was nothing new about the Plymouth TC3. The exterior design lacked striking features and the car landed in car dealerships with virtually no traction. It was later reintroduced in an updated version that became the horizon.

3 Chrysler Cordoba

For some reason, Chrysler focused on making luxury cars in the 1970s, and they made the Cordoba compete with the Thunderbird. With all the anticipation that Chrysler had of this luxurious coupe, the Cordoba, with its overwhelming power and design that did not justify the price, simply remained unusable.

2 Ford Maverick

The Ford Maverick was expected to be a refreshing sports car with a lot of potential, but it was another disappointment. Its light design and its supposedly powerful engine aroused the hope of the fans, but triggered widespread quality problems and are therefore no longer considered a collector’s item today.

1 Mercury Comet

Another weak Mercury production in the 1970s is the Mercury Comet. The Comet was based on the Ford Maverick, but still didn’t offer anything new or exciting in terms of performance or design. The popularity became less and less when people realized that it was basically a repackaged Maverick and never recovered from that reputation.

