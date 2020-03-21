Monika Diamond, a business owner, mother, and now the fourth trans person to be killed in the US in 2020. (Facebook)

When he was rushed to a hospital for help in breathing, a trans woman on Wednesday was shot to death after a man crashed into an ambulance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shortly before the 10th anniversary of the founding of the event promoter, Monika Diamond, 34, was shot inside an ambulance parked in the parking lot outside the restaurant and hotel, WBTV said.

His death has sparked a wave of violence in the country’s poorest and most vulnerable country, suggesting he died, activists say, such as the fourth death of a homosexual in 2020.

Authorities have arrested Prentice Bess, 32, and are serving a life sentence on murder charges.

What was it like for the woman going out?

At about 4am, police say, paramedics and pedestrian officers responded to a call that Diamond, the owner and founder of the Ncphyne Promotion company, was suffering from difficulty breathing.

In the parking lot associated with the Days Inn and the Azteca Mexican restuarant, parked on E Woodlawn Road near Old Pineville Road with visible street light, people rushed to the venue to greet the public.

Medics drove Diamond to the back of the ambulance to heal him. At one point, Bess bolted to the back of the car door to get in, but the product refused.

He left shortly before his return and shot “several times”, one police official said, “things are going to change a lot.”

The drug tried to cure Diamond, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIP applicants.

The biggest killings of remote women are ‘epidemics’, security guards say.

The four deaths reported this year follow at least 26 deaths reported last year by the Human Rights Campaign.

However, these numbers solve the problem, activists warn.

Local authorities should not report the killings in public barns in the US, and when some authorities reach the point where they cannot change, most of the deaths are deaths.

The magnitude of the complexity of this “scourge” cannot be reduced to numbers and heads, because the hatred seems to be growing and the transparency of the trans group is fostering hatred and encouraging people to attack.

“Through her work, Diamond spent many years growing up and making LGBTQ shelters in Charlotte and beyond to enjoy and celebrate their lives,” the HRC wrote in a greeting to Diamond, who has been severely affected by these atrocities.

“She was an unelected mother. This woman had a business, had a loving partner and did not deserve to have her life taken away from her.”