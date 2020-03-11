A trans woman who was told she could not live near “people or children” and was abused by a landlord has been sold.

Giana Desir, of Brooklyn, New York, will receive $ 50,000 from the business community for the racism she suffered, the city’s Human Rights Commission ruled, according to Gothamist.

In addition, Wal Walter and his company State State Realty Management have been ordered to pay the state $ 15,000, which could be as high as $ 25,000 if they refused to take part in the teaching of civil rights and sexual harassment.

Trans wife Giana Desir hopes the ruling will help create a ‘playground’ for migrants.

The Human Rights Commission’s decision comes almost a year after a New York state judge ruled Desir was humiliated and discriminated against by Walter and his company. Desir hopes the decision by the Human Rights Commission will help create a “testing ground” for bargaining.

Desir’s difficulties in finding a residence began after his conversion, and in 2015 he was denied renovation of the house where he had lived for two years.

He then contacted Walter, who was “jovial” with him over the phone, but when they met, he told her he couldn’t be around her “people or kids”.

I hope this will make us a part of what we play. I believe that this opens the eyes of the public in paying transgender women.

Desir said Walter had told her to rent the basement and tortured her, saying he had “beaten her” with her ruler.

The woman also said Walter had told her not to tell anyone she had helped her find a place to live since she would think he had “abandoned her”.

He added in his complaint from last year that, when he came to meet him, he said: “Why did you not tell me you were flexible? Thank God, I came with you to come here tonight. What would people think if they saw you?”

He said apartheid-based discrimination was a common issue.

In a federal court case last year Desir awarded $ 15,000 in arson and Walter was ordered to pay a $ 10,000 fine. However, by filing a lawsuit with the Human Rights Commission starting this month, the damages were raised to $ 50,000 along with a civil penalty.

“I know a lot of my friends who couldn’t own a house even though they were able to pay for the houses because of their actions,” Desir told Gothamist after he ruled.

“I hope this will make us a better part of the game. I hope that this opens the eyes of the people who are paying the oil workers.”

Human rights activists hope this election will help to create a sense of future discrimination.