Trapped by coronavirus: Tampa Bay area college or university pupils fearful they will not be in a position to leave Greece

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Thomas Marano is concerned ill and has not slept in days. The Pasco father-of-six suggests he feels helpless as he replays the sound of his daughter’s voice about the mobile phone, sobbing and begging him for aid.

“My child girl is in difficulties,” he explained, eyes welling with tears. “Every time she states, be sure to come help you save me, I slide to the floor generally.”

Thomas’ daughter, Linda, is between 21 pupils from Pasco-Hernando Condition School now trapped in Athens, Greece amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-12 months-outdated sophomore from Wesley Chapel has been in Greece due to the fact March 6 with her humanities course.

That was just as 7 days back, but a lot has altered in just a week.

Cases of coronavirus have spread like wildfire all-around the entire world, and authorities say the outbreak is considerably from above, formally declaring coronavirus a pandemic just this week.

Linda Marano is, in fact, scared to death and determined to get household. What’s worse, her father says, she suffers from seizures and extreme PTSD. In point, the Pasco university student had a seizure Sunday night time so critical, she fell to the ground.

“Just crying hysterical. Just absolutely crying hysterical,” he mentioned. “She explained to me, they never know when we’re going to get out of right here, they are not telling us anything, we do not know anything. We really do not know about any flight.”

Her father informed 8 on Your Side his coronary heart breaks just about every time he hears how frightened she is. “I was crying. I was crying when I was reading them. It broke my heart, and I could not do just about anything. I tried using undertaking anything,” he described.

Linda has been in continuous call with her father every working day and is scheduled to fly back to Tampa Bay this Saturday on Lufthansa Airlines via Frankfurt. Having said that, with the new journey limits in Europe, Linda states the flight may perhaps not take place

“She claims they won’t notify her just about anything about the flight, no a person is familiar with something,” Thomas maintains.

The Pasco father states he’s contacted every person he can believe of from Florida politics, which include Governor Ron DeSantis, both of those Florida point out senators, and local lawmakers as well. In a letter to the Governor, he wrote “You’re the only one who can aid me. I want your help.”

This, however, is the response he says he’s acquired.

“Not 1 response from all these email messages and cellular phone calls. Not one particular one response. And which is awful,” Thomas spelled out.

He suggests he does not comprehend why the excursion, costing approximately $5,000 a person, wasn’t canceled.

Now, he just needs his little one woman dwelling – harmless and seem.

“I want my daughter back, and nobody’s performing anything at all to get her back again. I”m not finding responses from anyone,” Thomas claimed.

8 on your Aspect contacted Congressman Gus Bilirakis and his place of work promised to support the family. The congressman’s chief of employees certain us,

“We are so happy you attained out to us. We will reach out to the household, the ambassador from Greece and also Lufthansa. We want to make sure these pupils are taken care of and introduced house safely,” mentioned Chief of Saff Liz Hittos.