Travel evaporates. Streaming can withstand the lifetime of separation

The outbreak of the coronavirus has shocked the world economy at unprecedented speed. The following are progress related to the global economy, workplace, and the spread of the virus on Thursday.

Global Shock: There is no place on earth where humans live without pandemic economic shocks. The United States issued a $ 2.3 trillion plan on Thursday to stabilize the economy.

—Oxfam warns that 500 million people in developing countries could be driven into poverty. In a report based on surveys at King’s College London and the Australian National University, Oxfam has called for immediate cancellation of $ 1 trillion in debt payments from developing countries this year.

— According to the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be in recession for the first time in a quarter century. New reports from banks predict growth in almost 50 countries, this year from 2.4% to a maximum of 2.1%, and potentially a negative of 5%.

—Canada lost more than 1 million jobs last month. Currently, the unemployment rate is 7.8%. The 2.2% surge in unemployment is the largest monthly change in 40 years.

Thin air: Traveling, especially when traveling by air, is not as severe of confusion. The devastation of the travel industry continues to spread outward every day.

—Pilots and flight attendants are demanding more personal protective equipment as hundreds of people test positive for the virus. To date, 41 union pilots from American Airlines and nearly 200 pilots from other U.S. airlines have tested positive, according to the union. According to the Association of Flight Attendants, about 250 cabin crew members test positive, with hundreds being isolated for potential exposure.

—Portugal has suspended commercial flights at all five international airports. A new restriction came into effect on Thursday, which prevented travel and more than five people from gathering in one place.

— French passenger group Air France-KLM passenger numbers fell 57% in March compared with the same month last year. The group said on Thursday that it expects to stop more than 90% of its planned capacity in April and May due to travel restrictions.

Air France and KLM are seeking assistance from the French and Dutch governments to survive the crisis.

Needed supply: The need for protective equipment and other medical devices has led companies to seek a wide range of measures to produce them.

—According to the German Minister of Health, more than 100 companies have submitted legitimate responses to the German government’s request for protection of medical devices. Germany is looking to reduce its reliance on Asian manufacturers because of a shortage of supply due to soaring demand.

Build-up: US consumers are still buying more groceries than usual, but panic purchases made in mid-March have slowed.

According to U.S.A., the Conagra brand, which manufactures packaged foods such as Barna’s Eye Frozen Vegetables, Chef Boyady Canned Pasta, and Duncan Hines Cake Mix, reported a week-over-year sales increase through March 29, according to the Anavars. He said it was up 31%. Sales two weeks earlier doubled from the previous year.

NCSolutions, a data and consulting firm, said that US food spending for the week to March 28 had increased 23%, but that was down from the previous week.

TECH MALFUNCTION: None of S & P’s sectors are affected by the outbreak and include technology. Everything from start-ups to the world’s largest high-tech companies is suffering.

— U.S. iPhone sales were down 56% year-over-year in March, according to a report from KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company came to that conclusion using 2 million KeyBanc credit and debit card data. Online sales could not make up for lost sales from the Apple Store and were closed due to a pandemic. KeyBank has also found that people buying the iPhone are now leaning on cheaper models, given the dark economic outlook.

—The venture capital firm says it has raised $ 2 billion in new funding to invest in startups it considers to be key to global economic recovery. Index Ventures, headquartered in London and San Francisco, bet there is a lucrative opportunity to escape the crisis.

Markets: Wall Street has concluded its best week since 1974, after the Federal Reserve has launched its latest efforts to strengthen the economy.

Pandemics and chills: Isolation during outbreaks has created many shared experiences, in addition to scrambling for toilet paper and consuming mac and cheese. Another endless amount of time to stream TV shows and movies.

— Since starting monitoring COVID-19-related growth three weeks ago, City analysts have stated that Netflix, Hulu, and Disney have all recorded double-digit traffic growth. This growth is due to increased internal use by new members and existing users.

