Travel restrictions for US corona virus are now in place

(CNN) – U.S. travel restrictions are now in place to contain the Wuhan corona virus. They started on Sunday evening.

The ban prohibits foreigners from entering the United States if they have visited China in the past two weeks.

US citizens also face restrictions. Those who enter the United States after visiting Hubei Province are quarantined for two weeks. Those who have been elsewhere in China will see additional screenings.

The TSA also starts new security guidelines on Sunday. Airlines must ask all passengers booked on flights from outside the United States whether they have been to mainland China in the past 14 days.

Citizens who have recently been there have to go to one of seven gateway airports.

