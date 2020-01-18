Travel restrictions on Interstates 86 and 90

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Because of the strong winds combined with sleet and ice in northwest Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) places restrictions on certain trucks and other vehicles along the entire length of Interstates 86 and 90.

PennDOT encourages drivers to exercise caution, slow down, and be aware of changing weather conditions during the event.

The restrictions begin on Saturday at 12 noon and continue until the conditions for their removal are met. The restrictions correspond to Level 1 of the Commonwealth draft travel restrictions and prohibit the following vehicles:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors that pull unloaded or lightly laden closed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors pulling unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Encapsulated trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Cars (cars, SUVs, pickups, etc.) that pull trailers;

Recreational vehicles / campers;

School buses, commercial buses and coaches;

and motorcycles.

Restrictions are communicated via variable message boards and the 511PA travel information website (www.511pa.com) as well as via smartphone apps.

The speed limits on these highways are limited to 75 km / h for all vehicles while vehicle restrictions exist, and commercial vehicles that are not affected by the prohibitions must change to the right lane. Additional speed limits for other highways can be added depending on changing conditions.

In response to the expected storm, PennDOT has installed anti-icing agents on many roads across the state and is activating its nationwide command center and regional command centers in the areas most affected by the storm.

At www.511PA.com, motorists can use more than 40,000 road miles, including color-coded winter conditions at 2,900 miles, to review conditions to help them make winter travel decisions. 511PA is free and available around the clock. It offers delays warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. The Check My Route tool also allows users to view the status of the plow truck and travel warnings along a specific route.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices by calling 5-1-1 or following regional Twitter warnings available on the 511PA website.

Drivers should also prepare their vehicles by having a trusted mechanic frequently check the cooling system, battery, hoses, drive belts, tires and wiper blades, as well as all fluid levels, lights, wiper blades and tires, for the correct air pressure and sufficient tread depth for ice and Snow.

Emergency equipment for vehicles should be prepared or refilled, such as containing non-perishable food, water, first aid items, warm clothing, a blanket, a mobile phone charger and a small snow shovel. Drivers should adapt their equipment to the specific needs of their family, e.g. B. Baby equipment, additional medication and pet supplies.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) works with the county’s emergency management team to monitor unmet local needs in bad weather conditions affecting travel, utilities, and accommodations. PEMA encourages the Pennsylvaniaers to access Ready.pa.gov for free downloadable checklists for home and car emergency kits.

Drivers should be aware that all vehicles should be completely free of ice and snow before the winter trip. If snow or ice loosens or falls off a moving vehicle and hits another vehicle or pedestrian and causes death or serious physical injury, the operator of that vehicle can be fined $ 200 to $ 1,000.

When winter weather sets in, PennDOT asks drivers to be extra careful when operating snow removal equipment. When encountering a plow, drivers should:

Stand at least six car lengths behind a ready-to-use plow and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be vigilant as plow vehicles generally drive much slower than the rest of the traffic.

If a plow approaches you, move as far from the center of the road as possible and remember that snow can affect the actual width of the snow plow.

Never try to overtake or drive several trucks side by side in a “plow train”. The weight of the snow thrown off the plow can cause smaller vehicles to quickly lose control and pose a danger to nearby vehicles.

Never drive near a plow truck because there are blind spots that the driver cannot see and that can occasionally be moved sideways when encountering drifts or heavy snow.

Leave the lights on so the driver can see your vehicle better. Also keep in mind that, according to the law of the State of Pennsylvania, vehicle lights must be turned on every time a vehicle’s windshield wipers are turned on due to bad weather.

Drivers are asked not only to drive safely around plows, but also to drive according to the respective conditions. When drivers encounter roads covered with snow or ice, they should slow down, increase their range and avoid distractions. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data showed that there were 440 accidents that resulted in 221 injuries on snow-covered, muddy, or ice-covered roads that involved aggressive driving, such as speeding or careless lane changes.

PennDOT has created a winter security media center with graphics the size of social media, in which the preparations and operational procedures for driving in winter are listed at www.penndot.gov in the “Media Center” in the footer “About us”.

For more information on safe winter travel, a checklist for emergency equipment, and information about PennDOT’s winter operations, including a video, visit PennDOT.gov/winter. For more information on driving in winter and safety on highways, please visit PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow the conversation with #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

