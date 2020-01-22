Travel stocks fall amid concerns about the corona virus

divide

Less than a month ago, a new virus broke out in Wuhan City, consisting of a group of consumers exposed to animals living at a local food market. The virus has now been classified as a corona virus – a genetic relative of the SARS virus that has caused hundreds of deaths worldwide. Although less severe than SARS, the new virus is said to cause pneumonia symptoms in those affected.

The virus appears to be spreading rapidly. As of the third week of this month, 300 cases have occurred in five countries, including China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and (as of this week) the United States.

The US patient recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and is currently hospitalized in Everett, Washington with the pneumonia symptoms typical of the disease. Local authorities report that he is in good condition and is in recovery. The US authorities previously stated that they expect cases to be reported in the country. Given the rapid spread of the disease across borders, there will likely be other cases.

The good news – if there is good news when a new virus emerges and rapid spread begins worldwide – is that the virus is not tied to a high mortality rate among those who contract it. So far, six people have died despite hundreds of people being infected.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, the virus is definitely spreading from person to person – and this is when the outbreak occurs at the worst time of the year, as millions across China and across much of Southeast Asia are out to celebrate the Lunar New Year on this Weekend. Hundreds of millions are expected to travel within China and settle on trains, planes, and buses to visit family and friends for vacation.

The massive national holiday is considered the peak time for international travel among Chinese nationals. According to CNN, 7 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad during the 2019 New Year holiday, and more were expected this year.

“One of the consequences of a connected world is that outbreaks can spread much faster internationally than 50 years ago,” said Mike Turner, scientific director of the UK-based Wellcome Trust.

The Chinese authorities are now trying to suppress the outbreak without affecting the Lunar New Year celebrations, the largest holiday in China and much of Asia – and an important commercial event. Global brands like Nike, Apple, and Louis Vuitton have spent millions of dollars marketing their vacation, and billions of dollars are being exchanged for cash-filled red envelopes – or digital equivalents from Alipay and Tencent. Consumers buy gifts, make travel arrangements and buy the little things necessary for a family celebration. This takes place during the 16-day celebration and ends with the Lantern Festival, which takes place on the 15th day. Chinese officials have a great incentive to slow the spread of the virus, but no one wants to disturb the New Year celebration.

According to the Washington Post, the new outbreak of the corona virus has so far hardly slowed down or even changed the travel plans during the season. No events were canceled or rescheduled outside of Wuhan itself (where the outbreak began and where most cases are piling up), and flights to and from China increased by an average of 8 percent during the holidays. Wuhan had a public event for which around 200,000 tickets were distributed, but the complaints were fairly mild, according to Chinese media.

Additional precautions have been taken at airports to screen travelers who appear to have the flu. However, on average, the airports will deal with around 17,000 flights a day during the festival.

Chinese officials have classified the outbreak of the new virus as a class A contagious disease, such as its cousin SARS, which allows medical authorities to quarantine patients, and the government to block affected areas and block traffic routes. However, they do not predict any major impact from the recent outbreak during Lunar New Year and beyond.

On the other hand, global equity markets are far less convinced that sailing will go smoothly as the disease takes root in more places. Dow shares fell 152 points on Tuesday (January 21) as concerns about the spread of the Wuhan virus persisted and travel was particularly hard hit. However, stock market observers found that they were less worried about the spread of this new disease because it is less deadly than SARS – although the regional effects are still remarkable.

“We are keeping our economic forecasts for this year unchanged, but the spread of the virus is clearly a major downside risk and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” wrote Capital Economics senior economist Gareth Leather, according to CNBC. “If the virus spreads, the worst affected countries are likely to be most dependent on Chinese tourist spending. Alongside China itself, Hong Kong is most at risk. Thailand and Vietnam are also at risk. “

