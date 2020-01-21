Travel Supplement: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

Trying to unpack the whole landscape is like opening Pandora’s box. As an industry, we (or should) focus on customer travel, and nowhere is this more literal than travel. When we think about Gain Points and Pain Points, the latter is a great opportunity to consider travel agents and areas that your brands should target to add the greatest value to your customer experience. These key moments on the way can promote or destroy the joy of moving between cities, countries and continents. What concerns of travelers are calming you and what new concerns might arise as we move forward?

The first area of ​​fear is change and the unknown. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, you must make the right choice for your accommodation or your travel destination. Online reviews can only go so far as to calm your nerves about what to expect. However, social media have gone so many steps and have inadvertently increased stress. Your brand is likely to have a closely guarded Facebook or Instagram presence in the hope that this will inspire future customers. You can even drag these positive posts into a feed on your brand page. Unfortunately, nothing is that easy and your customer is unlikely to collect information on your website or social media page. The actual story is not told here. Real-time, user-generated social review pages that focus solely on your product and service have set the standard. Most of the time, the content is written by guests who are currently there.

There is no easy way to control these types of conversations other than connecting and listening under the radar to improve things on the ground. If the reviews are negative, your customer often arrives unhappy.

Before the flight

How much can you do for the customer before you travel? Support during this phase can bring you important points. Partnership with services like Laundrapp could create a decisive advantage. Does your brand create video content that shows the customer how to fold like a professional and save maximum space in luggage?

Apps like Packpoint, Packr and Packing Pro give you alternative ways to do it right every time. A simple packing list is created by simply selecting your travel destination, the reason for your trip and some other important parameters. Weather data and guest photography are included to make the selection of your wardrobe even more precise. You can then share and compare with friends and set up reminders and checklists to ensure security. These useful tools are real reasons to choose a brand and spend more time on their app and services.

The biggest advance in the travel industry must be the e-ticket. However, since this doesn’t extend to our passport, it’s hard to know if our documentary concerns will ever really be resolved. The e-ticket is your greatest chance to gain customer data. In fact, this data has only been expanded in the past five years through the integration of mobile OS wallets, wearables and various NFC technologies. Which levels can be added to the basic data that we know from your booking about your traveler? What does it take to use this data, to personalize the next experience, to offer automatic coupons for partner brands in the event of delays, or to save seconds for each customer, which leads to enormous increases in efficiency for the brand and the network?

However, creating a virtual version of a documentation creates new fears. What can I do if my tickets are on my phone and it is no longer free? On a phone other than a new one, this can be a disaster if flights are delayed and a cable or charging station cannot be found. This is a new problem and one of the reasons why brands continue to offer paper tickets as a backup.

connectivity

There are more business trips than ever before. It is important for passengers who need to work to stay connected. The average cabin is still a technical black hole where flight mode is often mandatory. Many of us have the pleasure of being mentally off the ground for a while – younger generations may not.

Some brands see communication needs as an essential part of the package. Lufthansa has decided on three communication levels, which they call their FlyNet system. You can choose between messaging, surfing, and high-speed streaming for ground-based conference calls. However you think about the challenge, different types of internet access are important in trains and hotels to control costs, adjust demand and further segment customers. Each choice you make offers the opportunity to receive a new signal and create a new segment and funnel for conversion.

Take transfers, for example. When I land I always worry about transfers. Waiting time and price are difficult to predict and there is a risk of being cheated as taxi price fraud is still common around the world. Carriers like Skyscanner want to have this kind of data and as such have proven themselves extremely well in dealing with the associated logistics. Given the value of this additional data layer, there is little evidence in my view that it will be used elsewhere. The global online taxi services are even worse: they simply use the basic web technology without losing the ZipCar idea.

When I arrive abroad, I usually arrive without planning and without local currency. In this scenario, companies like Uber and Lyft still calm my stress. Their relationship with me happens on my cell phone, so I trust them and their universal approach creates familiarity even in a foreign city. Standards such as tracking vehicles and paying through a linked account are valued even more on foreign soil, and here too there are lessons to be learned for brands interested in location services and uniform billing.

Regardless of what vulnerabilities you are thinking of, don’t limit yourself to the obvious vulnerabilities that fit your business. Think about the customer and what they would like. Build a deeper relationship and find out more to improve future interactions. If you don’t have the budget and bandwidth to innovate, create a partnership trip strategy and share data with those who can.

This article was first published in The Drum Network’s print supplement. Members of the Drum Network receive and have the opportunity to write for our print magazine, which is distributed to other relevant members and brands in printed form and via our app.

Ian MacArthur, Chief Experience Officer at Sagittarius.

// Presented in this article

Sagittarius

Schütze specializes in website design and development, e-commerce, user experience (UX), personalization, digital transformation, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC), mobile mark …

Find out more