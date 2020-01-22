Travel supplement: Creative Works | The drum

Travel is not just a product. it is a claim. The promise of a good time selling the dream of a new experience is a goal half the world away. No wonder that in addition to the many standard advertisements for cheap flights to popular destinations, we have seen some incredible travel advertisements and products for jet setters in recent years. Here is a selection of the most notable:

Booking.com: “Be a Booker”

By Anomaly

Produced by Creative Shop Anomaly, the “Be a Booker” campaign celebrated books that make their travel dreams a reality instead of just pinning, posting, and stealing, and encouraging travelers to use Booking.com to get their next one Find accommodation.

The campaign highlights travel-friendly aspects of the process, including the website’s free cancellation policy.

“The amount of travel content consumed by people who dream of travel is higher than ever,” said Pepijn Rijvers, Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. “With the creation of a community of“ bookers ”, Booking.com wants to celebrate the people who take action and give others the opportunity to experience the world wherever they are. Booking.com wants to inspire “Bucher” and assure them, as a leading technology company, that we will do everything we can to make the travel process smooth and to help them plan their trip seamlessly. “

Thomas Cook: “The man who always wakes up in another bed”

From Albion

This campaign by the holiday company Thomas Cook addressed the fears that travelers feel when they are not sure how good their next hotel is. The surreal nature of the campaign, anchored by a video directed by Ben Wheatley of Moxie Pictures, should underline the certainty of knowing exactly where you’re going to put your head down that night.

It’s a quaint idea that appeals to anyone who has ever had a bad hotel experience abroad, i.e. Hall. Unfortunately, despite the undisputed quality of the campaign in September 2019, Thomas Cook collapsed, and other holiday companies like TUI and Fosun argued about the waste.

Still, the campaign is an incredibly well-executed and highly-produced job and probably deserves a happier ending.

Virgin Holidays: Trending travel guide

By Forward3D

As the articles in this issue show, holidays are no longer reserved for the people who are in them. Instead, thanks to the ubiquity of social media, there are countless ways to experience and even plan vacations based on photos, Instagram feeds, Twitter reviews, and more.

The Virgin Holidays trending travel guide, compiled by the digital agency Forward3D, is considered “the world’s first travel guide curated by the power of social media”. It recognizes that authenticity is paramount in promoting the experiences and products of travel, and aims to put other travelers in the position of authority.

At the time, James Libor, senior manager for media, digital and brand partnerships at Virgin Holidays, said: “We knew that travel experience discussions were taking place on a large scale and that the recommendations were strongly supported by social evidence. In essence, we thought that the power of thousands of individual experiences and suggestions that were brought together could be a very useful reinforcement. “

Back to Africa

With Black & Abroad

Hardly anything is as powerful as turning back the rhetoric of hatred on itself. This is exactly what the cultural collective Black & Abroad is doing in its latest campaign “Back to Africa”, in which the derogatory phrase is repeated to encourage black customers to travel to the African continent instead.

Using the racist phrase #gobacktoafrica, the collective encourages its audience to look at the beauty of travel destinations in and around Africa and asks visitors to use the hashtag to promote this beauty in their own way. For its efforts, it was awarded the Cannes Grand Prix for Lions

Eric Martin, co-founder of Black & Abroad, said: “We are proud to change conversation in a time of global unrest by showing more diverse images of this rich continent and debunking negative myths and stereotypes. We encourage others to participate and rethink, how they influence or reinforce negative clichés rather than positive actions. “

NTUC income: play it safe

From: BBH

Even for desirable, aspiring products, it is difficult enough to assert oneself with the consumer. It’s even harder to get people to draw attention to you when you sell something they prefer not to think about. Singapore-based insurer NTUC Income faced this challenge when it set about re-incorporating storytelling into travel insurance.

With the help of the creative agency BBH and Google, the company created 500 different variations of 6-second bumper ads with different 8-bit characters that suffer accidents in different locations using YouTube Director Mix.

Income’s Chief Marketing Officer Marcus Chew said: “In six seconds we have to tell them one or more parts of the story and with Director Mix we can use the search results to create almost 500 permutations of the ad. For example, if you’re looking for beach vacations and Boracay, see the visual example of Boracay in the back and show things like food poisoning. “

APT: “Live Fully”

By: Marktplatz

When we think of travelers, we tend to think of people in their early twenties with huge backpacks and ragged clothes. When we think of vacationers, we usually imagine stressed families walking from the airport to the hotel and back without having time to relax. Usually we don’t think of baby boomers when we think of travelers. The travel brand APT wanted to remedy this situation with its “Live Fully” campaign, which is aimed at younger boomers.

The campaign, which coincided with the sponsorship of the brand for television broadcasting of the Australian Open TV coverage, aims to present the experiences of luxury travel and to include television, cinema, digital, print and social issues. As if you want to bring home the idea of ​​really evaluating the potential customers of the journey, the campaign feature includes Major Lazer’s song “Get Free”, which is not necessarily a song you associate with this generation would.

As with the other examples in this issue, travel and travel marketing is an incredibly broad discipline. The hardships of traveling are available to everyone – but so are the rewards. This campaign reminds us (and that you are never too old to visit new places).