Travel supplement: everywhere at once

We started with a global team. There was never any intention to set anything nearby. We never wanted to be content with hiring employees because they were within walking distance or could take the bus to and from the office. We were always looking for the best people we could find, wherever they are. We firmly believe that we have employees all over the world, and we have built our infrastructure on this.

Our project management tools are aimed at remote employees. Our deadlines are based on the knowledge that we can offer 24-hour service with employees in most time zones around the world. Our team is always available, always online. The biggest problem when looking for a team member was that his way to our headquarters was interrupted by a strike on the subway. If he had been in another city, country or continent, we could have reported immediately. Our offices are in busy and bustling cities, and we tend to avoid the hassle that this can bring.

We can send representatives, highly respected team members, to see our customers and we can meet virtually. Our technical support is not given to third parties, nor does it wait three weeks for a technician to visit. If you call us from anywhere, you can reach one of the core teams at the headquarters and will contact us immediately and directly. There are no language barriers, time barriers or delivery times.

Having an international team has given us an enormous advantage over our competitors. It is something we would never dream of changing. We give our teams the opportunity to find their methods, and we trust that they will find the way that makes them as productive and creative as possible. It is an authorization that can be suppressed in some office environments.

We observe what works for other companies that we encounter in the different parts of the world in which we operate and offer these ideas to each other. We can brainstorm from different perspectives and tackle problems that all illuminate differently. Of course, dealing with new working methods increases creativity and team spirit. A diverse, global team that works in such different places around the world is our corporate culture.

Jet-setting

Now and then we have to get on and off an airplane.

As a managing director, my time is valuable and I have to travel as little as possible. I often find that the best way to do this is to think green. I only take direct flights and choose the most environmentally friendly options (Skyscanner is a great way to highlight them). I use the train and underground systems as often as possible and after a day in London my Fitbit shows that more kilometers have been run than you thought!

My team is there to make sure I travel as efficiently as possible, which is of the utmost importance to me. I don’t have time to wait on the side of the road and wait for a taxi if I could be on the road Sure, it’s not easy, I usually carry a carry-on suitcase and I like my high heels, but I encourage everyone to go to my meetings.

It’s a different story on a plane or train. I use them when I have to and use the time when I’m on them. With WiFi, which is now available on most flights, I am more connected than I was recently. I can also use the time differently. The fact that I can’t be called on the phone means that I have some time to do things, and I have to admit that it can be valuable.

But it is hardly preferable; I fly in thrift and try to work when the heavy gentleman or lady slams their seat back in front of me or when I know the guy next to me is looking at my screen, it can be annoying. I hate a window seat, but I need one so I don’t fold my laptop and shell and get up every half hour. The above-mentioned peace that arises from being unable to be reached by phone is often offset by the noisy children sitting near me. But in the window seat and with the help of Bose’s noise cancellation research department, I can do a lot.

We strive to balance our flights by planting trees in Scotland, and that’s because we have to take on a responsibility that we know. We try to be as good as possible for the world, every new employee seems to have fantastic new green ideas and we look at them all.

We get to know and meet some wonderful places and work with and for some great people. The world is a wonderful place and we are humble to have representatives everywhere. When we travel, we do it carefully and efficiently. At the same time, we are amazed at the planet we live on.

Appetite Creative has always been a multinational company. We have always actively searched for expertise from around the world and hired employees with the same bid. Today, with offices in Dubai, London and Madrid, we need to make sure we take responsibility for our carbon footprint, and we’re doing everything we can to achieve it.

This article was first published in The Drum Network’s print supplement. Drum Network members receive and have the opportunity to write for our print magazine, which is distributed to other relevant members and brands in printed form and via our app.

Jenny Stanley, managing director of Appetite Creative.