Travel surcharge: Personally beats impersonally

It wasn’t that long ago that brands felt they needed a global agency for a global campaign. After working in one of the large, networked agencies, I saw both the advantages and disadvantages of this approach. On the one hand, you have potential access to local knowledge, on the other hand, this is often associated with a high price, and the agency’s presence in a particular location may not always be the best option for local activation. A purchase in an agency network would usually mean that the customer is bound by an effective monopoly.

Fortunately, the rapid improvement in communication technology means that this is no longer the case. Small agencies with strong references can work with companies around the world to run global campaigns. Marketers can now choose to work with the best agency for their business, rather than the one that happens to be on their doorstep.

While email, video conferencing, instant messaging, and the wider availability of information on the Internet have made it possible to work with global brands, perhaps the biggest side-effect of working with a company in another country is how effective the face-to-face meeting is. One of the biggest disappointments for internal marketers can be the ongoing meetings, where up to six members of the account team are present to discuss daily activities. Both sides know that this involves costs, which are usually reflected in a reduction in the time required for campaign delivery.

Face to face

Regardless of how many video conferencing improvements have been made, face-to-face meetings are always required. Marketing is essentially a people-centric business, whether it’s the relationships we build with our customers or the emotional response we want to elicit from consumers. As with every element of a customer relationship, we want to make sure that we do this when traveling to achieve real value for our customer or our campaign.

Face-to-face meetings are much less transaction-related, more fluid, and more likely to generate a real emotional response than even a Skype meeting. In contrast to everyday “box ticking” meetings, international meetups offer much more time to get to know the customer, to understand his challenges and to develop a solution in close cooperation with him.

We are currently working on a campaign that has taken us across Europe and the United States. If necessary, we work with other independent local agencies to achieve what we need. Here we rely on our production manager to find the right partners from all over the world. Fortunately, we have a choice of two or three like-minded, ambitious freelancers, who we know can deliver the best result for clients when a networked agency most likely has the option of a local partner – their affiliate. Throughout the campaign there was a consistent feeling for the support on site by the most important members of our team.

Advances in communication technology have meant that marketers no longer have to rely on the presence of local agencies, but can employ the best creative minds from around the world. While in the past, British agencies, often considered the best in the world, were only considered when they had offices on six of the seven continents, marketing directors and CMOs are increasingly turning to the idea of ​​small, smart and agile.

We are lucky here in the UK that English remains the international business language and that we have a reputation for delivering incredible campaigns. Advances in technology have opened agencies like us to a global market, but to benefit from it, we have to live up to and exceed this reputation in every campaign. Travel will always play a key role in this. Those who are willing to literally go that extra mile will have the greatest impact on customers and campaigns.

This article was first published in The Drum Network’s print supplement. Members of the Drum Network receive and have the opportunity to write for our print magazine, which is distributed to other relevant members and brands in printed form and via our app.

Dave Reed, co-founder of Giants & Titans.

