Travel-thru coronavirus tests to start out in Ascension Parish

GONZALES – The to start with described coronavirus affected individual in the bigger Baton Rouge spot is an Ascension Parish resident, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Monday.

Now, parish leaders say improved COVID-19 testing will begin there hopefully by the finish of the week.

“It is not time to panic. This is a time to keep calm, system and exercise fantastic behavior to avoid coming in speak to or spreading COVID-19,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated.

Cointment opened a press conference on Monday by confirming the parish’s 1st documented coronavirus case, just a 7 days just after the state’s 1st case was claimed.

Last Friday, Cointment signed a parish-huge emergency deceleration, which opened the parish’s crisis procedure middle.

Wellness officials in the parish are making ready to open up a drive-via coronavirus testing website at St. Elizabeth Medical center for folks referred by a health care provider. They hope to have that screening web site open up in the following couple of times.

“Each and every day we feel to be finding a lot more assets to examination. But component of the explanation we have so couple conditions established ideal now is we’ve only experienced about 400 men and women analyzed and the test confirmations that have been returned,” Ascension Parish coroner Dr. John Fraiche claimed.

Self-isolation and social distancing have been between the listing of recommendations getting pushed by medical doctors, including Fraiche, in get to secure the elderly and individuals with preexisting wellbeing situations in the parish.

Apart from courtroom in Ascension Parish, most other parish-federal government operations are nonetheless up and running with selected limits. Parish-staff are requested to watch for updates as the situation evolves.

Chemical vegetation that line the Mississippi River in Ascension are also monitoring the scenario but there have been no operational impacts at this time.



Meanwhile, educational institutions in the parish approach to start out totally free food pickups for students on Wednesday. Meal pickups will just take place on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Donaldsonville superior university, Dutchtown substantial university, East Ascension high college and St. Amant significant college.