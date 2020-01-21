Travel times to be displayed on the scoreboards in the Iowa City area

Iowa City (KWWL) – The Iowa Department of Transportation hopes a new messaging system will give drivers in the Iowa City region a better idea of ​​what to expect from their commuting.

Travelers along the US 218 / Interstate 380 corridor can see average travel times on message boards along and across the street.

The travel times are displayed from today in the morning and in the evening during the main travel times.

“The reconstruction of the junction on I-80 and I-380 could affect the driving times of drivers in this corridor in the next few years. If the driving times are noted on the notice boards, people can not only get information. I understand that Commuting times better, but allow them to change them if necessary, “said Cathy Cutler, transportation planner at Iowa DOT’s District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids.

The corridor will use the same intelligent technology used in Des Moines and other parts of Iowa to determine travel time.