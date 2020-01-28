Travelex back online after cyber attack

divide

According to a Reuters report, travelex money travel service is back online after a cyber attack forced it to manually complete paper and pen transactions for customers over the holidays.

The attack affected the company for almost a month as the IT company was tasked with checking every computer in the company.

Travelex had to take all systems offline during the attack, which made it very difficult for customers who needed vacation pay and online services.

The company, owned by Finablr, said a week ago that its systems in the UK are back in order and that a gradual global recovery is “well underway”.

Early Tuesday (January 28), Reuters checked Travelex partner websites Tesco Bank, Barclays, HSBC and Virgin Money and said they were still unavailable.

Travelex was affected by a form of ransomware called Sodinokibi, but said it didn’t pay the hackers any money. The British broadcaster BBC said it spoke to the hackers and the ransom was around $ 6 million.

The losses are at least partially covered by insurance against cyberattacks through the insurance broker Gallagher.

The hackers said they had downloaded five gigabytes of data that they had collected for almost half a year. There is also a possibility that Travelex may be exposed to regulatory measures for the attack. Fines for this type of action could amount to 4 percent of the company’s annual return on sales, which is approximately $ 950 million.

During the attack, the company said it had made an urgent effort to contain and restrict the attack and communicated through WhatsApp instead of email.

At that point, Barclays said that “due to a problem with our travelex service provider, they were unable to process foreign currency orders” and were working to resume services as soon as possible.

