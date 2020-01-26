Traveling by helicopter was common for Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was no stranger to helicopter trips.

During his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was common for Bryant to travel by helicopter from his Orange County, California, home of Lakers games at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. It helped him to travel two hours by avoiding the infamous traffic of L.A. and at the same time keeping his body fresh.

“It’s a nice touch of glitter, a touch of showbiz that fits well with the Hollywood sign in the blurry distance,” wrote JR Moehringer for GQ magazine in 2010. “But no matter how sexy it seems, Bryant says the helicopter is just another aid for maintaining his body, it is no different than his weights or his hot tubs or his tailor-made Nikes, given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his aching back and sore feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can’t be in a car for two hours. “

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to the Sheriff of Los Angeles County.

In 2017, Lakers, Bryant’s agent Rob Pelinka, told The Los Angeles Times a story about driving a helicopter with Bryant. Bryant had the pilot perform military maneuvers and turned off the engine.

“My life flashed before my eyes,” Pelinka told The Times. “I almost had a heart attack. Kobe is just sitting there calm and collected.”

On Sunday, flight data shows that the helicopter departed around Santa Ana, California at 9:00 am PT and was last seen at 9:45 am near Van Nuys, about 16 miles east of Calabasas, according to FlightAware’s Flight Tracking.

This was Bryant’s famous “Mamba Chopper”, according to a photo of Getty Images in April 2016 that shows Bryant next to the helicopter whose tail number matches that of the helicopter that crashed Sunday. Government surveys show that the helicopter was owned by Island Express Holding Corp., a helicopter flight company based in Van Nuys.

But Bryant could have leased it or had a different arrangement for his personal use. The photo shows the Black Mamba logo on the helicopter, a brand and a reference to its nickname.

Flight registers show that the same helicopter regularly travels around Los Angeles County and Orange County, where Bryant lived. Since January 1, the helicopter has made 42 journeys, including 16 that landed at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, according to FlightAware.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, produced it in 1991, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. An executive at Island Express Holding Corp. did not immediately return messages to request comments.