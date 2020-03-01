traveling-jake-gyllenhaal-makes-an-snl-cameo-in-a-musical-sketch

Friendly of you to appear to say hi, Jake Gyllenhaal!

The actor basically did it on NBC Saturday night time reside even though building a surprise appearance in a musical parody sketch that mocked at LaGuardia airport in New York Town. Canalization Idina Menzel& # 39 s Evil The witch character Elphaba, a pajamas-dressed Gyllenhaal carried out an airborne parody of the strike Broadway musical "Defying Gravity."

The sketch also parodied musicals like Phantom of the opera, Minimal shop of horrors Y West facet tale. Introduced presenter, comic and previous regular SNL Writer John mulaney, additional cast associates Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Cecily Sturdy, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Working day, Kate McKinnon, Bowen yang, Alex Moffatt Y Conversing heads Chief David Byrne, the musical guest of the episode.

Gyllenhaal recently done in the Broadway production of Slave engage in and is all set to look in the musical Caroline, or change in April. The actor designed his Broadway debut in 2015 on the play. Constellations and starred in the musical Sunday in the park with George Two decades later.