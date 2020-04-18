Traveling workers into Eire goes versus community health tips, says Dr Holohan

The Chief Professional medical Officer statements companies chartering planes to fly employees into Ireland goes in opposition to community health guidance.

Keelings Fruit in Dublin has been criticised after it flew virtually 200 workers from Bulgaria to select strawberries.

Dr Tony Holohan, who did not know about the flight until following it took place, suggests rigorous rules on who can travel here are in position.

“We really don’t want to see any other type of journey coming by way of the ports or the airports other than people sorts of types and that has been our clear recommendation.

“Anybody who is coming by means of the airport that is in the groups that we recognized, we see the public well being assistance that we have presented as implementing to individuals persons.”

The Taoiseach has now purchased a evaluate into how the existing vacation restrictions are staying adopted at ports and airports.

Wellbeing Minister Simon Harris states he feels uneasy about the incident.

“I know that the corporation reported that they were quarantining and follow general public health and fitness assistance for 14 days but I will not feel snug with it.

“I know the Taoiseach and I are the two wanting into this for more details.

“It just won’t seem ideal to me or to him.”

Fianna Fáil is contacting for the govt to halt giving function permits to some intercontinental citizens throughout the pandemic.

Enterprise spokesman, Robert Troy, suggests the Business enterprise Minister need to choose radical motion.

“Work permits were issued at a time when we were being almost at comprehensive work and when essential sections of the overall economy couldn’t get employees to do the job in these sectors,” he mentioned.

“We however don’t have total employment now and I would request that Minister Humphreys overview the get the job done allow plan inside her section.”