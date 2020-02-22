[travel+leisure-publishes-its-record-of-the-most-stunning-new-openings-all-around-the-earth]

NEW YORK, Feb 22 ― The Stratford in London, the Lily of The Valley in Saint-Tropez, the Eden Rock in St Barth, Raffles in Singapore… In a bid to compile a checklist of the world’s most welcoming addresses, the American vacation journal has explored various new lodges throughout the globe, and evaluated the transformation of people which have just lately been through significant overhauls.
Vacation+Leisure has just revealed its fifteenth listing of the most wonderful motels that opened in the earlier yr. No fewer than 32 countries were frequented to generate a record of 72 fantastic addresses in a vast variety of places all around the globe.
France is a discreet presence on the checklist of new openings with successive mentions of the Hôtel Château du Grand Lucé in the Loire Valley, J.K. Spot in Paris, the Lily of the Valley in Saint-Tropez and the Plage Palace in Palavas-les-Flots. In other places in Europe, Italy broke new floor in the world of hopitality with many hotel openings. The most lovely are the Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, the Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, the Hôtel de la Ville in Rome, the a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel in Sicily and the St. Regis in Venice.
Crossing the Atlantic, 19 of the addresses mentioned are in the United States, a vacation spot that has affirmed its likely as a place for substantial-stop resorts. Of specific interest are the Instances Square Version in New York, and the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Centre in Philadelphia.
Listed here is the complete list of recently opened motels to be honored with awards from Travel+Leisure in 2020:
Africa and The Center East
Jao Camp (Wilderness Safaris) — Okavango Delta, Botswana
The Oberoi Marrakech — Marrakech, Morocco
Zannier Motels Sonop — Karas, Namibia
Magashi (Wilderness Safaris) — Akagera, Rwanda
Just one&Only Gorilla’s Nest — Volcanoes Nationwide Park, Rwanda
Singita Kwitonda — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Camissa Household — Cape Town, South Africa
Lekkerwater Seashore Lodge — De Hoop, South Africa
Mandarin Oriental, Doha — Doha, Qatar
Al Bait Sharjah — Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Asia
6 Senses Bhutan — Bhutan
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — Shanghai, China
Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong
Taj Rishikesh Vacation resort & Spa — Uttarakhand, India
Aman Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan
Shishi-Iwa Residence — Karuizawa, Japan
The Chow Kit — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Raffles Singapore — Singapore
HOSHINOYA Guguan — Taichung, Taiwan
Hotel de la Coupole — Sapa, Vietnam
Australia
Mount Mulligan Lodge — Queensland, Australia
Caribbean
La Finca Victoria — Vieques, Puerto Rico
Eden Rock — St. Bart’s
Ambergris Cay — Turks and Caicos
Central and South The usa
Kachi Lodge — Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia
Rio Palena Lodge — Patagonia, Chile
Nayara Tented Camp — La Palma, Costa Rica
Cirqa — Arequipa, Peru
Europe
August — Antwerp, Belgium
Belmond Cadogan — London, England
The Regular — London, England
The Stratford — London, England
The Newt in Somerset — Somerset, England
Resort Château du Grand-Lucé — Loire Valley, France
J.K. Location Paris — Paris, France
Lily of the Valley — St.-Tropez, France
Plage Palace — Palavas-les-Flots, France
Purs — Andernach, Germany
Parilio — Paros, Greece
Mezzatore — Ischia, Italy
Casa Maria Luigia — Modena, Italy
Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Lodge — Puglia, Italy
Lodge de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Rome, Italy
a.d. 1768 Boutique Lodge — Sicily, Italy
St. Regis Venice — Venice, Italy
Britannia Hotel — Trondheim, Norway
Palacio Solecio — Malaga, Spain
Finca Serena — Mallorca, Spain
North America
Glacier Look at Lodge — Jasper, Canada
Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico
Sofitel Mexico Metropolis Reforma — Mexico Town, Mexico
Casa Adela — San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Juana Bautista — Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, NJ, Usa
Shinola Hotel — Detroit, MI, United states
4 Seasons Lodge Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat — Lanai, Hi, Usa
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Assortment — Major Island, Hello, United states
Soho Warehouse — Los Angeles, CA, Usa
Palihouse Miami Seaside — Miami, FL, United states
Maison de la Luz — New Orleans, LA, Usa
Equinox Resort — New York, NY, United states of america
The Moments Square Version — New York, NY, United states of america
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Middle — Philadelphia, PA, Usa
TWA Resort — Queens, NY, Usa
Santa Monica Suitable Resort — Santa Monica, CA, United states
MacArthur Area Hotel & Spa — Sonoma, CA, United states
Willow Household — Terlingua, TX, United states
Posada by the Joshua Tree House — Tucson, AZ, United states of america
Blackberry Mountain — Walland, TN, United states
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Assortment — Wanship, UT, Usa
Captain Whidbey Inn — Whidbey Island, WA, Usa
Canyon Ranch Woodside — Woodside, CA, United states ― AFP-Relaxnews