[travel+leisure-publishes-its-record-of-the-most-stunning-new-openings-all-around-the-earth]

The Château du Grand-Lucé now welcomes company in a luxurious hotel. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 22 ― The Stratford in London, the Lily of The Valley in Saint-Tropez, the Eden Rock in St Barth, Raffles in Singapore… In a bid to compile a checklist of the world’s most welcoming addresses, the American vacation journal has explored various new lodges throughout the globe, and evaluated the transformation of people which have just lately been through significant overhauls.

Vacation+Leisure has just revealed its fifteenth listing of the most wonderful motels that opened in the earlier yr. No fewer than 32 countries were frequented to generate a record of 72 fantastic addresses in a vast variety of places all around the globe.

France is a discreet presence on the checklist of new openings with successive mentions of the Hôtel Château du Grand Lucé in the Loire Valley, J.K. Spot in Paris, the Lily of the Valley in Saint-Tropez and the Plage Palace in Palavas-les-Flots. In other places in Europe, Italy broke new floor in the world of hopitality with many hotel openings. The most lovely are the Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, the Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, the Hôtel de la Ville in Rome, the a.d. 1768 Boutique Hotel in Sicily and the St. Regis in Venice.

Crossing the Atlantic, 19 of the addresses mentioned are in the United States, a vacation spot that has affirmed its likely as a place for substantial-stop resorts. Of specific interest are the Instances Square Version in New York, and the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Centre in Philadelphia.

Listed here is the complete list of recently opened motels to be honored with awards from Travel+Leisure in 2020:

Africa and The Center East

Jao Camp (Wilderness Safaris) — Okavango Delta, Botswana

The Oberoi Marrakech — Marrakech, Morocco

Zannier Motels Sonop — Karas, Namibia

Magashi (Wilderness Safaris) — Akagera, Rwanda

Just one&Only Gorilla’s Nest — Volcanoes Nationwide Park, Rwanda

Singita Kwitonda — Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Camissa Household — Cape Town, South Africa

Lekkerwater Seashore Lodge — De Hoop, South Africa

Mandarin Oriental, Doha — Doha, Qatar

Al Bait Sharjah — Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Asia

6 Senses Bhutan — Bhutan

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong — Shanghai, China

Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong

Taj Rishikesh Vacation resort & Spa — Uttarakhand, India

Aman Kyoto — Kyoto, Japan

Shishi-Iwa Residence — Karuizawa, Japan

The Chow Kit — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Raffles Singapore — Singapore

HOSHINOYA Guguan — Taichung, Taiwan

Hotel de la Coupole — Sapa, Vietnam

Australia

Mount Mulligan Lodge — Queensland, Australia

Caribbean

La Finca Victoria — Vieques, Puerto Rico

Eden Rock — St. Bart’s

Ambergris Cay — Turks and Caicos

Central and South The usa

Kachi Lodge — Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

Rio Palena Lodge — Patagonia, Chile

Nayara Tented Camp — La Palma, Costa Rica

Cirqa — Arequipa, Peru

Europe

August — Antwerp, Belgium

Belmond Cadogan — London, England

The Regular — London, England

The Stratford — London, England

The Newt in Somerset — Somerset, England

Resort Château du Grand-Lucé — Loire Valley, France

J.K. Location Paris — Paris, France

Lily of the Valley — St.-Tropez, France

Plage Palace — Palavas-les-Flots, France

Purs — Andernach, Germany

Parilio — Paros, Greece

Mezzatore — Ischia, Italy

Casa Maria Luigia — Modena, Italy

Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Lodge — Puglia, Italy

Lodge de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel — Rome, Italy

a.d. 1768 Boutique Lodge — Sicily, Italy

St. Regis Venice — Venice, Italy

Britannia Hotel — Trondheim, Norway

Palacio Solecio — Malaga, Spain

Finca Serena — Mallorca, Spain

North America

Glacier Look at Lodge — Jasper, Canada

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Sofitel Mexico Metropolis Reforma — Mexico Town, Mexico

Casa Adela — San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Juana Bautista — Tlaquepaque, Mexico

Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, NJ, Usa

Shinola Hotel — Detroit, MI, United states

4 Seasons Lodge Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat — Lanai, Hi, Usa

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Assortment — Major Island, Hello, United states

Soho Warehouse — Los Angeles, CA, Usa

Palihouse Miami Seaside — Miami, FL, United states

Maison de la Luz — New Orleans, LA, Usa

Equinox Resort — New York, NY, United states of america

The Moments Square Version — New York, NY, United states of america

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Middle — Philadelphia, PA, Usa

TWA Resort — Queens, NY, Usa

Santa Monica Suitable Resort — Santa Monica, CA, United states

MacArthur Area Hotel & Spa — Sonoma, CA, United states

Willow Household — Terlingua, TX, United states

Posada by the Joshua Tree House — Tucson, AZ, United states of america

Blackberry Mountain — Walland, TN, United states

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Assortment — Wanship, UT, Usa

Captain Whidbey Inn — Whidbey Island, WA, Usa

Canyon Ranch Woodside — Woodside, CA, United states ― AFP-Relaxnews