Travis Barker Blink-182 “sits on a bunch of records” for his new label

Travis Barker Blink-182 has revealed that he has put together a “bunch of records” for his new rap label, which features a collaboration between a drummer and a host of acts – including Run The Jewels and Lil Yachty.

Over the years, Barker has collaborated with many rappers, and after joining Johnny Minardi and Greg Nadel of Elektra Records, created DTA Records to promote rap talent along with a new role in producing hip hop beats with live drums.

In a conversation with Billboard, Barker stressed that he is committed to working with both new and established talent for his upcoming issues. The latest single “Dogshit” by The Blink Sticksman features two future rappers, Yasya and NASCAR Aloe, and the previous issue of “Gimme Brain” stars Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

“Now I’m taking it a step further and looking for an artist. I’m signing an artist,” he explained. “I approach these projects as they are” “what I do. Even bands outside of the Atlantic or GTA records, like the MGK album I just created, I love it as if it were mine “.

Asked about upcoming projects, Barker said: “I have a bunch of records that I’m sitting on, and when we get ready to put out songs by lesser-known artists, we can highlight them with more track.

“I have a record with NASCAR Aloe and Yassia who are about to go out; I have some things with this baby OmenXIII; I have things with Smokepurpp, and Yachty and Dej Loaf, and one with Run Jewels. I don’t think of it as about the album, and about the singles every other month. “

Earlier this year (February 17), Barker joined the dance troupe for a spirited performance at the grand finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.