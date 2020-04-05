Travis Barker pays tribute to Poppy Miller in a new cavernous drum

Blink-18 drummer Travis Barker shared a new tribute to Mack Miller.

Yesterday (April 4), Barker shared a video of “Bobruy” from Miller’s “Swimming” album quarantined at his home.

Miller died of a drug overdose in September 2018, and a new posthumous album called “Circles” was released earlier this year.

Barker, who has recently grown a lot of collaborations with rappers, spends time at home playing his favorite songs – see his version of “What’s Used?” Below.

“Don’t let them,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “#macmillerforever”.

Mac Miller’s “Circles” was released in January this year, and according to producer John Bryon, “Swimming” and “Circles” were the first two albums from the planned Miller trilogy.

In reviewing Circles, NME called the album “a contradictory, harrowing taste of what could have been.”

“It’s a quality project, but we lost the Mac too fast, and it’s hard to accept. So when it’s hard for him to listen to him talk about well-being and spend too much time in his head, it’s an honor to listen to him share your thoughts about yourself because of the pillows, the inventive sounds. It’s an album born by Mc Miller. “

Pittsburgh also has a new mural featuring Miller that coincided with the Circle release.