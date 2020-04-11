Travis Nelsen, a 2003–2003 Ockerville River drummer, passed away Tuesday (April 7th).

Ackerville River shared the news in a statement on Instagram on April 9, which said that Nelsen was “a radiant, cheerful, charismatic, generous and passionate person with a wholehearted heart.”

“He played drums like no other on earth. If you’ve ever seen him play live, you remember him – probably the most about the show,” the band said.

“He was greatly loved by everyone in the Akkerville River family and more. His family very generously requested that in his honor you donate to the Health Alliance for the Musicians of Austin or @myhaam, a wonderful organization that offers healthcare to musicians who living in Austin. “

The cause of death is still unknown. Read their full statement below:

Travis Nelsen grew up in Wakesh, Wisconsin, when he moved there when he was seven. He moved to the state of Madison to study computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin in 1993. He went to elementary school before deciding to study music. Nelsen has played in local pop-punk bands with his brother Troy, including Coolhand, Quencher and Heavy Balls & Flipoffs.

After moving to Austin and touring secretly with the Canadian label The Secret in Motorists, the drummer continued to join the Ockerville River. Nelsen has played in three Okkervil studio albums, including “Black Sheep Boy”, “The Stage Names” and “The Stand Ins”. In 2011, he was replaced by Callie Simington. In 2018 Okkervil River released their latest studio album “In The Rainbow Rain”.

A memorial group on Facebook, created by Nelson’s friends and family, saw hundreds of posts, tributes and old photos posted throughout the week.