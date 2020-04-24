Travis Scott and Kid Kudy release new single “Scotts”

Travis Scott and Kid Koody team up for the first time in almost four years over the new song “Scotts.” Listen to it below.

The first premiere single took place as part of Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” Fortnite, which will continue until tomorrow (April 25). Then it was officially announced on social media earlier this morning (April 24).

Check it out here:

Depending on the single and event, many merchandise is on sale, including 7 “and 12” vinyls. Check out all the merchandise here.

This is not the first time that between two Scots – the real name is Kid Scott Scott Mescudi. In 2016, they contacted Travis Scott’s “Late Night” song, which was recorded on his album “Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.” That same year, Scott hopped on Kid Cudi’s song “Baptized In Fire”, which was removed from Kudi’s album “Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin.”

Baby Kudi recently returned to the scene a few weeks ago with the surprise release of his latest single, “The Offender Leader,” his first solo performance since the 2016 album.

Travis Scott recently collaborated with Migas and Eugene Tug for “Don’t Give Fxk.” Last year, the release of “JACKBOYS”, a compilation album, featured various songs by artists signed to Cactus Jack Records, Scott’s own label.