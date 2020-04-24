Travis Scott Breaks All-Time Fortnite Report With Virtual Concert

Graphic: Epic Games

I have under no circumstances performed Fortnite a working day of my life, but with COVID-19 forcing the songs industry to bear a digital revolution, it was only a make a difference of time ahead of somebody figured out a way to capitalize on the game’s monumental recognition.

And by anyone, I indicate Travis Scott.

On Thursday night, La Flame threw an in-recreation concert—yes, a concert in a damn online video game—and broke a history or 17 by possessing in excess of 12 million players in attendance. 12 million!

For these wondering what in the hell a video activity live performance even appears to be like, the Verge breaks down the rapper’s set as this kind of:

Genuinely, the complete Fortnite island was the phase. For the duration of the opening tune a giant Scott stomped about the island, although gamers could operate throughout the drinking water to catch a glimpse. As the tracks improved, so did the visuals. At one place every little thing was fiery and Scott turned into a cyborg later on it looked like absolutely everyone had been transported to Tron. When “Highest in the Room” came on, the group was submerged underwater, alongside with a giant spaceman. There ended up rollercoasters and psychedelic consequences and at the finish players have been basically flying close to the earth.

G/O Media may perhaps get a commission

Outside the house of what appears like a complimentary acid excursion, the audience was also addressed to the planet premiere of “The Scotts,” the brand spanking new collab in between the Houston rapper and one particular of my own favs, Child Cudi.

Fortnite players figured one thing was up days back when a live performance stage was created at the Sweaty Sands beach in-activity that featured a black phase on prime of the h2o and several gold, inflatable Travis Scott heads.

To celebrate the surreal celebration, Scott thanked his fans on Twitter.

“Honestly now was a single of the most inspiring times,” he tweeted on Thursday. “Love every one one particular of [you] fellas. And I know situations are unusual for us. But for a single minute to be ready to have the ragers to rage exactly where you are is remarkable. Adore [you] guys with all my physique.”

If you skipped very last night’s festivities, stress not. Mainly because apparently last night time wasn’t just a one particular-off live performance, but the 1st quit of his in-recreation Astronomical tour. So if you are up for elbowing a couple million individuals out the way for a entrance-row seat, here’s the complete list of dates and occasions for the relaxation of the rest of his virtual Fortnite tour: