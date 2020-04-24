Travis Scott ‘concert’ pulls in 12m Fortnite avid gamers | Tech/Gadgets

11-year-aged Ansel, the photographers son, performs Fortnite showcasing Travis Scott Offers: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. — APF pic

PARIS, April 24 — Extra than 12.3 million gamers of the video sport Fortnite viewed an in-video game concert by US rapper Travis Scott, according to creators Epic Online games.

Fortnite, a massively well known on the web video game in which gamers combat to the loss of life, explained it was a new file for this variety of overall performance.

A virtual model of the Houston rapper landed on an island in the video game to current a 10-minute medley of tunes from his 2018 album Astroworld.

The Astronomical efficiency was a single of 5 that Scott is set to engage in on Fortnite.

The virtual live shows correspond with the launch of his most current single, The Scotts, featuring rapper Kid Cudi who also appeared in the Fortnite live performance.

“Over 12.3 million concurrent gamers participated are living in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record!” Fortnite tweeted.

The sport allows up to 100 players to combat separately or as part of a crew to be the last standing on a virtual battlefield.

Its to start with in-activity concert by American DJ Marshmello in 2019 pulled in 10.7 million viewers.

Scott’s upcoming 4 live shows just take spot on Friday and around the weekend.

The 27-12 months-aged rapper, who has a child with his associate Kylie Jenner, built his breakthrough in 2013 and has had 6 Grammy nominations. — AFP